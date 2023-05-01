Western opens campus to medieval scholars for International Congress 2023 | WMU News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. Medieval scholars from around the world will gather on the campus of Western Michigan University Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13for the 58th meeting of the International Congress of Medieval Studies.

Held virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event returns to a hybrid format, including 268 traditional in-person sessions, 151 virtual sessions, and 45 mixed-format sessions that allow for both speaker and audience presentations. to participate both in person and online.

I was excited to bring Congress back to campus, he says Dr. AS Robert F. Berkhofer III, director of WMU’s Medieval Institute. The Congress fosters interaction between international scholars, the WMU community, and the city of Kalamazoo. As one of the leading conferences for medieval studies in the world, it brings a lot of visibility to our program at Western.

Special events include the Mainly Medieval Theater Festival, a performance festival showcasing the global heritage of drama, music, dance and performance styles from late antiquity to the Renaissance. It will be highlighted by WMU theater students who will present a rotating repertoire of short plays at various times and locations throughout the Congress. In addition, there will be another edition of Mining the Collection, an ongoing series of behind-the-scenes virtual lunches at the museums focusing on the Walters Art Museum and the Art Institute of Chicago, which is sponsored by the International Medieval Center. Art.

Plenary lectures

Thelma Thomas Thelma Thomas from the Institute of Fine Arts of New York University, is speaking on The Garment of the Angelic Life: The Desert Fathers on the Clothing Needs of Monks, Angels, and Adam, in Friday, May 12, 8:30 in the Bernhard Center Ballroom.

Marla Segel Marla Segelfrom the University at Buffalo, is speaking on The Magic of Sex and You: Experimental Ritual, Mythic Innovation, and the Study of Medieval Religion, in Saturday, May 13, 8:30 in the Bernhard Center Ballroom.

A selection of virtual and mixed-format sessions will be recorded and posted on the Congress meeting website. All keynote lectures and special events will be streamed live and made available for viewing by registrants May 15-31. View the schedule of events

Anyone with a WMU email address can sign up for free, and any resident of the city of Kalamazoo can sign up for a discounted price of $10. Other registration rates are based on annual income. Pre-registration closes on April 25. Continuous registration for those attending the Congress in person is available until the end of the Congress, but is subject to a $50 late fee. Continued registration for those attending the Congress virtually online is available until May 31, when the recorded sessions and other content will be removed from the meeting site. Late fee does not apply to online participants. Find information, costs and register

The 59th International Congress is also planned for a hybrid format and will be held May 9-11, 2024.

For more WMU news, arts and eventsvisit WMU News online.