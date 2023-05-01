MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GAME DEVELOPMENT COMPANY PUSH GAMING FROM LEOVEGAS FILIGY

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LeoVegas, has entered into an agreement to acquire the majority of game developer Push Gaming Holding Limited and its subsidiaries (“Push Gaming” ), and the future operational commitment of the founding management team.

Push Gaming is an innovative industry-leading creator of highly entertaining digital games for betting and gaming companies. The company is a proprietary content provider that offers more than 30 games, such as Razor Shark, Wild Swarm, Big Bamboo and Jammin’ Jars to over 200 operators worldwide.

The purchase is the first major investment by LeoVegas since it became part of MGM Resorts last year. Push Gaming’s proprietary technologies, intellectual property and development expertise will strengthen LeoVegas’ content production capabilities and support its plans for continued growth through expansion.

“LeoVegas’ acquisition of Push Gaming is consistent with our vision to expand MGM Resorts’ digital gaming presence internationally to enhance our capabilities and products over the next several years,” said Gary Fritz, President, MGM Resorts International Interactive. “We are pleased to bring Push Gaming into our business as it brings a history of game development that is recognized and has staying power in the industry, as well as an outstanding management and operations team.”

CEO of LeoVegas Gustaf Hagman added: “I’m excited to welcome Push Gaming to our extended family. The management team at Push Gaming has had a phenomenal journey, quickly growing the company from a small startup to a player with outstanding proprietary content and a strong foundation customers. We look forward to contributing to their continued success moving forward.”

As part of LeoVegas, Push Gaming will remain under the same management team and its 100+ employees will continue to develop high-quality games, distributed through their platform and remote gaming server.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and customary approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations with best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference spaces, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a broad range of dining, nightlife and retail offerings . MGM Resorts creates immersive and iconic experiences through its group Las Vegas– inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio includes 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations worldwide, including some of the industry’s most recognized resort brands. The Company’s 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers online sports betting and gaming at North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company’s subsidiary LeoVegas offers online sports betting and gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The company is currently pursuing targeted expansion into Asia through the built-in resort option Japan. Via “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of employees, guests and the communities in which it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company being recognized as one of FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl at I tweet and Facebook AND Instagram.

About LeoVegas

LeoVegas is a leading international gaming company with a clear vision to create the greatest gaming experience in the world. LeoVegas offers online casino, live casino and sports betting through 10 brands in 9 jurisdictions. LeoVegas continues to grow rapidly, currently employing over 1,000 people in the Europeincluding at its headquarters in STOCKHOLM and operations center in Malta. As one of the most innovative companies in the industry, LeoVegas also invests in and develops other gaming companies through its investment arm, LeoVentures. In 2022, LeoVegas became a subsidiary of global entertainment company MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

About Push Gaming

Push Gaming was founded in 2010 with the goal of moving land-based providers online. In 2015, the company became a game developer with a focus on creating high-quality online electronic games. The company has a portfolio of over 30 games such as Razor Shark, Wild Swarm, Big Bamboo and Jammin Jars and its own distribution platform that includes direct integrations with major gaming operators worldwide. For more information visit www.pushgaming.com

PRELIMINARY STATEMENT

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the public filings of Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans” “, “pro forma”, “projects”, “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of such words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions or indicate future events or trends and do not relate solely to matters historical. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the acquisition and any benefits expected to be received from the acquisition. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or inaccurate and the Company may not be able to make them. The Company does not guarantee that the transaction or other events described herein will occur as described (or that they will occur at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the Company’s ability to complete the transaction on all or all of the terms described herein, the satisfaction of the closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals to which the completion of the transaction is subject, which could delay or prevent the completion of the transaction, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in markets in which the Company operates and competition with other travel destinations United States and worldwide, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks related to international operations, permits, licenses, financing, approvals and other contingencies related to growth in new or existing jurisdictions and the additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In making forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

