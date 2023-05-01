Happy International Workers’ Day! NLRB hits Starbucks with another failure-to-negotiate complaint. Plus, Gesha is the coffee of choice for the American Barista Championship contestants, and San Francisco coffee shops would love for you to get your coffee to go, please.

“Starbucks refused to bargain fairly at 144 unionized coffee shops, US labor board claims” – via Bloomberg

Since it is May day, or International Workers’ Daylet’s start with the news about the latest allegations leveled at starbucks by National Labor Relations Board. In a new complaint, the NLRB’s Seattle regional director alleged that the company “failed and refused” to bargain with 144 newly merged stores “without the intent to reach [an] agreement” with the unions.

After workers win a complicated and drawn-out union vote that Starbucks has fought every step of the way, the following contract negotiations could it takes months if not years. The NLRB says Starbucks unlawfully derailed the bargaining process by “insisting on proposals that are predictably unacceptable to the union” and “otherwise humiliating and undermining elected union representatives.”

Starbucks denies the allegations, blaming slow negotiations on the union. A spokesman said the union has “continued to engage in conduct which has unnecessarily delayed progress towards the first contracts”.

The first collective bargaining sessions between the company and members of the newly acquired union were planned for October 2022, but just as they began, Starbucks representatives walked out, citing disagreements about union negotiators joining the meeting via Zoom.

This isn’t the first time the NLRB has taken the coffee giant to task for its failure to negotiate. In December 2022, same office in Seattle wrote that Starbucks “has failed and refused to bargain collectively” with stores in cities including Portland and Seattle. Starbucks also denied the allegations.

Read the full story at Bloomberg here or in Yahoo! tidings here.

‘4 of the 6 US barista finalists used a Gesha (but not the champion)’ – via Sprudge

of American Coffee Championship took place this April during Specialty Coffee Association EXPO in Portland last week. The winners will compete against the coffee champions from around the world later this year: The 2023 World Barista Championship, the World Beer Cup Championship, the World Tasters Championship and the Cezve/Ibrik Championship will take place in Athens in June, while the 2023 World Latte Art Championship, the World Spirits Coffee Championship and the World Championship of coffee roasting will take place in Taipei in November.

Alongside competitions in roasting, tasting, brewing, mixology and latte art, the barista competition showcases the pinnacle of the profession, and more than ever, that showcase revolves around unique coffee varieties and processes.

Half of the semi-finalists and four of the six finalists took advantage of the award Gesha varieties in their routines, with many using expired coffee anaerobic fermentationa processing technique where the coffee cherries are sealed in an oxygen-deprived chamber during the fermentation stage.

However, Gesha did not claim first place. The winning coffee used by Isaiah Sheese of Archetype Coffee was a Pink Bourbon from Guatemala that had undergone a proprietary “heat shock” processing where, after fermentation, the cherry it is washed first in hot and then cold water. Although his coffee was grown in Guatemala at Finca Buena Vista, the heat shock process was handled by Diego Bermudez from Paradise to Colombia.

Read the full story here.

‘In 2023, San Francisco coffee shops want you out of Hell’ – via eater

It’s probably an understatement to say that the coffee shop landscape has changed since 2020. Many coffee shops closed completely, while others focused on coping with slower foot traffic. Many focused on one model for extraction onlyand judging from this report from The San Francisco Eatermany are staying like this.

Starbucks removed tables and chairs from several downtown locations in California, causing a backlash between customers and workers as Peet’s Coffee is opening its first store alone in the city. According to Peet’s CEO Eric Lauterbach, the company adopted a takeout-only model because of the city’s shrinking population and changing attitudes toward coffee shops in general. “Post-pandemic, people are using coffee shops differently,” Lauterbach says. “I’ve been in Peet’s 13 years and the feedback used to be that the chairs weren’t comfortable enough because people wanted to stay for a while. Now our mobile transactions are north of 20 percent.”

It’s not mentioned in history, but San Francisco has a few of them higher commercial rents instead, which can make smaller spaces a more attractive option for coffee companies large and small.

Another change prompting coffee shops to encourage customers to move is also related to the pandemic: the massive increase in remote workers. Many who work from home don’t actually want to work from their homes, instead turning to coffee shops. In the Eater section, a coffee is referred to as a “zombie land” due to the number of tech workers wrapped in headsets camping out in silence, apart from the odd conference call, of course.

These laptop campers can hurt coffee shops that rely on constant traffic for revenue. The piece lays out some simple rules for being a good customer, which seems strange to do in 2023, but maybe people should remember: “Respect the baristas and treat them as human beings, of course, followed by respect of space itself. It’s not your home office and if there’s no plug don’t be offended; bring a portable battery or hot spot.”

Read the full story here.

Coffee Union Week

Starbucks stores across the US and Canada will hold two-hour “bonding” sessions between managers and employees, including coffee tastings, group activities and a video from new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. These meetings will not address operational issues, but instead “focus on connectivity and Starbucks’ role in bringing people together,” according to the company.

The sessions aim to address “heightened tensions between some baristas and managers”. according to Business Insider. “Starbucks has a long history of bringing partners together to explore opportunities to evolve and modernize the business, brand and culture to meet the needs of the day and, most importantly, the future of the company,” said a Starbucks representative.

“If Starbucks really wanted to connect with its partners, it could participate meaningfully in bargaining with workers at more than 300 stores who have joined and voted to form a union,” Starbucks Workers United said in response.

The week at the corporate coffee wash

Nestlé, the Swiss multinational owner of Nespresso, Nescaf, Blue Bottle Coffee and Dolce Gusto, among other coffee brands, is in partnership with aerospace company Airbus to use satellites to monitor reforestation rates in Thailand. The move is part of Nestlé’s 2050 target for net zero emissions.

The company aims to plant and grow 200 million trees across its supply chain by 2030, which the new Airbus Pliades Neo satellite will monitor to ensure the trees continue to grow throughout the life of the project. “Our goal is to remove 2 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent through these projects. according to Magdi Batato, Nestl’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Growing trees near our source sites is an essential part of our climate roadmap along with decarbonising our operations and supply chain.”

Nestl, the largest in the world held publicly food company with over $99 billion in revenue in 2022, there is one large carbon footprint and has been at the center of a number of environmental controversies, from water AND plastic pollution with associated deforestation palm oil AND cocoa.

While planting more trees sounds like undeniably good corporate tree planting has been criticized HOW another form of greenwashing, throwing money at a problem without understanding local nuances of biodiversity or habitat suitability. They are often treated as another form of allowances, which, as we have discussed before, are often fraught with problems. Then there is the question of space: as an article IN Guardian notes, “Planting trees to offset carbon emissions sounds good, but where are we going to put them all?”

We hope that Nestlé’s reforestation program, with the help of satellites, will be more than a simple exercise in boxes.

