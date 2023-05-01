Investments in road infrastructure aimed at increasing safety and access to provincial highways

A joint investment of more than $306 million by the Federal and Provincial Governments was announced today to expand the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) by adding two additional sections of divided highways.

The twinning project will include a 15-kilometre section between Bishops Falls and Grand Falls-Windsor in the Central region, as well as an approximately 40-kilometre section of the freeway heading west, starting from Whitbourne in the Avalon region. The twinning of these sections of the Trans-Canada Highway will help increase traffic capacity and provide better separation between lanes of opposing traffic. These improvements will also support the reliability and security of access among rural communities, strengthen year-round transport links, improve transport safety and increase the resilience of TCHs to climate change.

The Government of Canada is investing $153 million in this project, and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also investing $153 million.

With an additional $20 million in funding, the provincial government will also make highway improvements that will see the addition of 15 kilometers of passing lanes to allow for a continuous passing lane for the first 30 kilometers leaving Port aux Basques. This will allow traffic to flow more efficiently during peak ferry traffic periods.

The provincial government is also moving forward with the completion of the Team Gushue Expressway and has submitted an application to the Federal Government to take the next steps on the project.

quotas

Our government is committed to improving our province for the benefit of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. These important infrastructure projects will help strengthen the reliability of year-round connectivity between communities, while also making our roads safer and more resilient in response to a changing climate. Today’s investment will also have a positive impact on our tourism industry and we look forward to tourists and locals enjoying all this infrastructure for years to come.

The honorable Dr. Andrew Furey

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

Projects like these announced today are important to our ongoing efforts to modernize our provincial road infrastructure. They are also important from a traffic safety perspective and help ensure that our rural and urban communities are connected to service centers that provide health care and other government-related support.

Dear Loveless Elvis

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure

Strengthening our supply chains and facilitating the movement of goods and people is key to economic security. As the effects of climate change are felt by communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country, the investment we are making today in the Trans-Canada Highway will ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador’s main supply route will be more resilient to extreme weather events. the weather.

Dear Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

The twinning of the Trans-Canada Highway here will lead to safer travel and better movement of goods across the island. This means spending less time on the road and more time with your family.

The Honorable Seamus ORegan Jr.

Minister of Labor

Investments in public infrastructure are essential to keeping our rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador healthy, strong and vibrant. These road improvements will make life easier for travelers in these areas by making the Trans-Canada Highway safer and more reliable, resulting in less traffic congestion and helping our residents get where they need to go .

Joanne Thompson

Member of Parliament for St. Johns East

Port-aux-Basques is known as the gateway to Newfoundland and Labrador and this significant investment in our road infrastructure will ensure safer and more efficient travel for visitors and residents alike. I am pleased to see these improvements in the Burgeo – La Poile district.

The Honorable Andrew Parsons, KC

MHA for Burgeo La Poile

This is great news for all of Newfoundland and Labrador. Twinning the highway ensures safety and efficiency for all goods and people across our province. The associated construction and spin-off will employ thousands of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. This announcement today represents a significant benefit for all Newfoundland and Labrador residents.

Jim Organ

Executive Director of the Heavy Civilian Association of Newfoundland and Labrador

-30-



9:55 am