Brock business professor named 3M National Teaching Fellow – The Brock News





Brock University marketing professor Kai-Yu Wang has been awarded a 2023 3M National Teaching Fellowship. With only 10 given nationwide each year, the award is considered one of the most prestigious post-secondary teaching excellence awards in Canada. Wang, who is also Chair of the Department of Marketing, International Business and Strategy at the Goodman School of Business, says it feels unreal to receive recognition for the extremely competitive award. I feel extremely honored to have been selected as a National Teaching Fellow, says Wang. This award means a lot to me personally and I hope it can encourage my colleagues in the business in their teaching. The scholarship is sponsored by both 3M Canada and the Society for Teaching and Learning in Higher Education and honors outstanding contributions to teaching, learning and leadership at the post-secondary level. The national recognition, of which Wang is Brock’s 13th recipient, speaks to the high caliber of teaching excellence that occurs at the University, says President and Vice Chancellor Lesley Rigg. Brocks passionate and innovative educators are among the best in the country, and their commitment to student success is second to none, she says. The universities focus on providing a transformative and accessible academic experience for all students, powered by distinguished academics such as Dr. Wang, who make a difference in and out of the classroom every day. Wang’s efforts in the classroom and contributions to his field have seen him recognized with several honors in recent years: the 2020 Brock University Award for Distinguished Teaching, the 2021 Goodman Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award, and the Teaching Award Distinguished Fellow of the Society for the Advancement of Marketing 2022. He was also named a 2022 Goodmans Distinguished Scholar. Goodman Dean Barry Wright says it is this combined excellence in both teaching and research that provides added value to Wang’s students. The dedication of Dr. Wang’s ability to be a leading researcher in a rapidly evolving field like digital marketing helps him stay innovative in designing courses and activities for his students, he says. Together, everyone at Goodman is extremely proud of him for this well-deserved recognition. He is the first from our business school to receive this award. Wang says he wants students to leave his class with the skills they’ll need in their professions. He is recognized as a leader in experiential education, bringing community partner organizations to work directly with his students to develop and execute digital marketing campaigns. Dr. Wang is a true champion of experiential education, says Rajiv Jhangiani, Vice-Provost, Teaching and Learning. In addition to connecting classroom learning with real-world practice, he is dedicated to designing inclusive and supportive learning environments, working to continually develop his teaching practices while inspiring others to do the same. The awards judging committee also noted Wang’s educational leadership in using his experiential learning activities to develop a modern digital signage professional development course that addresses the needs of today’s businesses. The eight-week online digital marketing microcredential program he designed and teaches begins its first offering on May 4 and includes live virtual learning using simulated environments for immediate feedback on assignments based on life situations real. I hope the impact of the digital marketing experiential learning activities can be extended to marketing professionals and individuals who want to pursue a digital marketing career in the Niagara region, says Wang. He will be formally welcomed into the Fellowship during a conference in Charlottetown, PEI, from June 13 to 16. Brock 3M National Teaching Fellows include: Kai-Yu Wang, Marketing, International Business and Strategy (2023)

David Hutchison, Educational Studies; Digital Humanities (2018)

Tim O’Connell, Recreation and Leisure Studies (2016)

Nicola Simmons, Educational Studies (2016)

Zopito Marini, Child and Youth Studies (2010)

David DiBattista, Psychology (2007)

Lorne Adams, Physical Education and Kinesiology (2004)

John Mitterer, Psychology (2004)

Maureen Connolly, Sports Management (2003)

Anna H. Lathrop, Physical Education (2001)

Barry WK Joe, Communications, Popular Culture and Film; Germanic and Slavic Studies (2000)

Donald J. Ursino, Biological Sciences (1991)

Clarke W. Thomson, Geography (1989)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brocku.ca/brock-news/2023/05/brock-business-professor-named-3m-national-teaching-fellow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos