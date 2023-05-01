How PEI will mark the coronation of King Charles III





On Saturday, the coronation of King Charles III will be held in London, and PEI Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry is inviting islanders to celebrate in Charlottetown. “It’s going to be a great time for the community,” Perry said. “The public is invited. It’s open to come to Government House and be here on the property.” Perry will start her day in St Peters Cathedral Hall, watching the coronation with the PEI chapter of the Royal Commonwealth Society. This is at 7 am local time. Antoinette Perry says she will carry the legacy of service to the monarchy beyond her term as lieutenant governor. (CBC) From there it will return to Government House, where it will await the arrival of a parade from the Charlottetown Armoury. This is expected at around 10.30am and the public is invited to watch the march down Government House Road. The parade will be followed by a 21-gun salute in Victoria Park. After these events, the public is invited to stay and enjoy refreshments in a tent set up in the memorial garden on the grounds of Government House. The coronation is a time to reflect on the importance of Canada’s constitutional monarchy, Perry said. “Given the turmoil in the world today, to give serious thought to the importance of belonging to the Commonwealth,” she said. “They are our allies and we see strife all over the world and countries have to rely on their allies.” Perry is in the final year of her term as lieutenant-governor and had the honor of meeting Queen Elizabeth at the start of her term. It’s a memory she will always carry with her, she said, as she continues her commitment to volunteerism after she leaves Government House. “I still carry her legacy of service on me. That is for the rest of my life,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-coronation-plans-1.6827724 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos