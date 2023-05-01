International
May 1: World workers rally, France sees pension outrage
PARIS (AP) People squeezed by inflation and demanding economic justice took to the streets across Asia and Europe to mark May Day on Monday, in a global outpouring of worker discontent not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. sent the world into isolation.
French police accuse radical protesters of smashing bank windows as unions push president to scrap higher retirement age. South Koreans pleaded for higher wages. Spanish lawyers demanded the right to take days off. Migrant domestic workers in Lebanon marched in a country mired in economic crisis.
While May Day is observed around the world on May 1 as a celebration of labor rights, this year’s rallies were drawn to broader frustrations. Climate activists spray-painted a Louis Vuitton museum in Paris and protesters in Germany demonstrated against violence targeting women and LGBTQ+ people.
Celebrations were forced indoors in Pakistan and tinged with political tensions in Turkey as both countries face major elections. Russia’s war in Ukraine overshadowed the subdued events in Moscow, where communist-led May Day celebrations were once mass events.
Across Asia, this year’s May Day events sparked pent-up frustration after three years of COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s events were better attended than in previous years in Asian cities, as activists in many countries argued that governments should do more to improve the lives of workers.
Across France, thousands of people marched in what unions hope are the biggest May Day demonstrations in years, mobilizing against President Emmanuel Macron’s latest move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Organizers see pension reform as a threat to embattled workers’ rights, while Macron argues it is economically necessary as the population ages.
While the marchers were largely peaceful, groups of extremist protesters smashed the windows of shops and banks in Paris, firing tear gas from riot police. One was filmed dismantling a surveillance camera, and French police deployed drones in an extraordinary manner to film the riots, a move that has raised concerns among privacy advocates and activist groups. Paris police arrested 30 people and clashes were reported in Lyon and Nantes.
French union members were joined by labor activists from other countries, environmental activists and other groups fighting for economic justice, or simply expressing anger at Macron and what is seen as his out-of-touch, pro-business leadership. Activists objected to the Paris 2024 Olympics and their impact on society and the environment.
In Turkey, police prevented a group of demonstrators from reaching Istanbul’s main square, Taksim, and arrested about a dozen protesters, independent TV station Sozcu reported. Journalists trying to film demonstrators being forcibly moved into police vans were also pushed away or stopped.
The square holds symbolic significance for Turkey’s trade unions after unknown gunmen opened fire on people celebrating May Day in Taksim in 1977, sparking a riot that killed dozens. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has declared Taksim off-limits for demonstrations, although small groups were allowed into Taksim to lay wreaths at a monument there.
In Pakistan, authorities banned gatherings in some cities due to the tense security situation or political atmosphere. In Peshawar, in the restive northwest, labor organizations and unions held sit-ins to demand better workers’ rights amid high inflation.
Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties and trade unions held Labor Day rallies protesting austerity measures and economic reforms linked to a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund. The protesters demanded that the government stop the moves to privatize state and semi-government businesses. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in history and has suspended repayment of its foreign debt.
More than 70 marches were held across Spain, led by the country’s powerful unions, which warned of social conflict if wages, which are low compared to the EU average, do not rise in line with inflation. They also praised incentives to move Spain to a four-day work week.
Blue-collar workers led the protests, but white-collar professionals were also making demands in a country still bearing the scars of previous recessions.
The Illustrious College of Jurists of Madrid called for reforms to historic laws that require them to be on call 365 days a year, regardless of the death of family members or medical emergencies. In recent years, advocates have tweeted images of themselves working from hospital beds on IVs to illustrate the problem.
In South Korea, tens of thousands of people took part in various rallies in its biggest May Day gatherings since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
The price of everything has gone up except our wages. Raise our minimum wage! an activist at a rally in Seoul shouted at the podium. Reduce our working hours!
In Tokyo, thousands of labor union members, opposition lawmakers and academics demanded pay rises to offset the impact of rising costs as they recover from the damage from the pandemic. They criticized Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas’ plan to double the defense budget and said the money should be spent on welfare, social security and improving people’s daily lives.
In Indonesia, demonstrators called on the government to repeal a job creation law that they argue would benefit business at the expense of workers and the environment.
The job creation law should be repealed, protester Sri Ajeng said. It is only geared to benefit employers, not workers.
In Taiwan, thousands of workers protested what they called the inadequacy of the self-governing island’s labor policies, putting pressure on the ruling party ahead of a 2024 presidential election.
The protests in Germany started with a Take Back the Night rally organized by feminist and queer groups on the eve of May 1 to protest against violence against women and LGBTQ+ people. Several thousand people took part in the march, which was largely peaceful, despite occasional clashes between participants and police. Numerous further rallies by trade unions and left-wing groups are planned in Germany on Monday.
Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a point of working on Monday as her cabinet approved measures on Labor Day that she claims show concern for workers. But opposition lawmakers and union leaders said the measures do nothing to raise wages or combat the widespread practice of hiring workers on temporary contracts. Many young people say they cannot think of starting a family or even leaving their parents’ homes because they can only get temporary contracts.
Elsewhere, some communities held May Day holidays that harked back to pagan ceremonies celebrating spring.
In war-torn Ukraine, May Day is associated with celebrations of the Soviet era, when the country was ruled by Moscow, an era many want to forget.
It is good that we do not celebrate this holiday as it was done in the days of the Bolsheviks. It was something really terrible, said Anatolii Borsiuk, a 77-year-old in Kiev.
Alla Liapkina described the flowers and balloons of Soviet May Day gatherings, but said it was time to move on.
We live in a new era and we must develop in this direction, she said. We do not need to return to such a past.
Hyung-Jin Kim reported from Seoul. Mari Yamaguchi and Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo; Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia; Kanis Leung in Hong Kong; Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey; Riazat Butt in Islamabad; Abby Sewell in Beirut; Jennifer OMahoney in Madrid; Nicolae Dumitrache in Kiev; Krishan Francis in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Frances DEMilio in Rome; Alex Turnbull and Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris contributed to this report.
