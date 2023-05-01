The most profitable market for filter suppliers should be the lowest cost of ownership for the end user. Cost is determined by the relevant facts. The quantities needed are determined by unique factors. There is a $1 trillion filtration and segmentation market with 100,000 niches of $10 million each.

Which niches will combine for the most profitable market (MPM)? Each filter supplier will be best served by a unique combination of nodes to follow.

Each country has its own combination of facts which must be multiplied by the most important factors to ensure the Serviceable Accessible Market (SOM).

The achievable market share is shaped by the value proposition, which in turn must be proven.

The review can be compared to a jury trial where magazines such as International Filtration News are the courtrooms. Within the robust IFN archives, suppliers can populate them to ensure that the body of evidence is sufficient to convince the jury in this Court of Buyer Opinion.

Aggregation of multiple MPM nodes results in robust sales and EBITDA.

The basis of the business strategy can be the special forecasts of MPM. They set the sales strategy down to the local sales level. Long-term forecasts should be the basis for R&D, investment in production and acquisitions.

Most would agree that this is the ideal business strategy, but they will also question the practicality of bringing together the millions of facts and factors needed.

By focusing on narrow niches, suppliers can better understand customer processes and needs.

What makes it possible is that most facts and factors can be used in many different MPM niches.

Each $10 million MPM site has a unique combination of facts and factors that must be analyzed separately and consistently. MPM is based on a minimum of 20% of the market. So a 10-point target would create a $100 million market and $20 million in annual revenue.

Celeros is a perfect example of a company with an MPM based on aggregating niches. Celeros is a $400 million spin-off from SPX Flow. Pumps, valves and filters were included. Sinoff was based on the niche concept to share products mainly used in certain industries.

Celeros products are used in the power and energy markets. Energy applications are further segmented into upstream, midstream and refining.

The available usable market for the broader filtering segment, which includes targeted points, generates $4 billion/year in revenue. MPM niches are less than $2 billion. There is a unique concentration in the niche between the few and the many. Celeros is chasing the Goldilocks share of the market.

Applications covered are upstream, midstream, refining, energy, general industry and marine. In each case, the company targets specific markets, but not the largest ones. Celeros makes pulse jet filter elements, but they are intended for gas turbine intakes and not very large coal-fired boiler dust collector applications.

This is consistent with the Goldilocks principle as filters are tasked with higher performance than required for HVAC, but less than required for ash capture in high temperature, corrosive and corrosive conditions.

It has ten products including air couplers, liquid couplers, cartridge filters, auto filters, rotary filters, intake filters, compressor filters, activated carbon, particulate filters and mist eliminators. Each of the products is unique.

Generally, they follow the Goldilocks principle of serving a relatively small market with the least and the most. For example, strainers are the least efficient and filter presses are the most efficient. The Celeros Automatic filter is designed to fill that 25 to 150 micron gap.

Celero’s target market

The most profitable nodes often include shared applications. For gas turbines, Celeros supplies gas turbine intake filters as well as valves. Celeros has a high market share in gas turbine bypass valves. In combined cycle plants, Celeros offers water and lubricant pumps.

When the shutdown of the gas turbine is planned, there is an opportunity to replace the filters and repair the pumps and valves.

In terms of factors, operating frequency affects filters, pumps and valves. The market is directly proportional to the amount of gas turbines in use. This factor is formed by other factors such as wind and sun with energy storage.

In terms of factors, operating frequency affects filters, pumps and valves. The market is directly proportional to the amount of gas turbines in use. This factor is formed by other factors such as wind and sun with energy storage.

The entire industry will benefit from the MPM approach. Higher levels of profitability can be achieved when the cost reduction exceeds the higher prices. All this will be made possible by a skilled litigation in the Court of Buyer's Opinion.