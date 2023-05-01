



In most of the region, the start of the green harvest has begun to reduce food consumption gaps as the lean season ends. In Madagascar, families in the great south are facing a crisis! Scores (IPC Phase 3!) as they remain dependent on humanitarian aid to mitigate the worst, while crisis scores (IPC Phase 3) are present in southern Malawi following widespread flooding from Tropical Storm Freddy, deficit areas of Zimbabwe, southwestern and southern Angola and the southern lowlands of Lesotho, along with conflict-affected areas of Mozambique and the DRC. However, emergency results (IPC Phase 4) are present in the territories of the Djug health zones and the conflict has affected the Rutshuru of the DRC. Across the region, the start of the main harvest season in April is expected to improve food availability and access, leading to improved food security outcomes in much of the region. Crop conditions remain mixed for main season cereals as prolonged dry spells and high temperatures in February and March resulted in moisture stress, particularly in southern Angola and southern and central Zimbabwe. In late February and early mid-March, Cyclone Freddy brought heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, with varying effects on crops. However, in Malawi, the impacts of Cyclone Freddy are expected to drive higher levels of acute food insecurity than FEWS NET previously predicted in February. The cyclone affected about 20 to 30 percent of the population in southern Malawi, and districts severely affected by flooding are likely to remain in crisis (IPC Phase 3) until September. In Mozambique and Malawi, flooding from Cyclone Freddy, displacement and damage to water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure are leading to cholera outbreaks. In Mozambique, the cumulative number of reported cases rose from 6,329 to over 11,500 cases in March in 38 districts in eight provinces. In DRC, epidemics have re-emerged in IDP camps in North Kivu. According to MSF, an average of 90 new cholera cases were reported every day, with nearly 900 measles cases reported since January in the Nyiragongo health zone alone. Across southern Africa, food prices rose seasonally in March. However, corn prices are likely to start falling in April as market demand for corn grain falls as poor households rely more on their crops for food. The continued increase in food inflation is driving further increases in headline inflation rates, negatively impacting the purchasing power of poor households across the region. High global oil prices and devaluation of local currencies also increase inflation levels. Furthermore, energy rationing has become a chronic problem for some economies as demand continues to outstrip supply, continuing to affect economic and livelihood activities.

