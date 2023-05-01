International
The Big Sur International Marathon draws a sellout crowd of 10,000
CARMEL Ruben Magana has had a class of supporters cheering him to the finish line on two separate coasts the past two weeks.
The 55-year-old teacher from Salinas tackled his second Big Sur International Marathon on Sunday, just two weeks after running the Boston Marathon.
That’s a total of 52.4 marathon miles over 14 days. For motivation, Magana said, he looked to his students.
My children inspire me, he said. That’s why I’m here.
One of thousands of sold-out fields Sunday with not only marathoners but a roster of other distances, Magana is a longtime teacher at Gavilan View High School in Salinas. There he cultivated the ability to persevere, something he passed on to his students for decades.
I actually started the cross-country program (at Gavilan) in 1992 or 1993, something like that, he said. I know how hard it is to run. I feel for them when we have a tough workout and I’m yelling at them to keep pushing, to lift their knees, or to lift their legs.
Magana heeded his advice on Sunday.
It was really hard. It’s overwhelming, he said, minutes after finishing the 2023 Big Sur International Marathon in about three hours and 27 minutes. But like I said, I have a lot of people who encourage and motivate me, so I keep going, even though it’s hard.
For longtime runners Abbi Johnson and Luke Abare, inspiration came from the course and each other.
He’s my brother-in-law, Johnson said, hugging Abare. We live a mile apart. We run all the time. It’s our therapy, it’s our thing.
The pair, from Seattle, Washington, decided to sign up for this year’s Big Sur Marathon to challenge themselves. Although between the two of them, Johnson and Abare have seen and completed long distance races across the country, both noted that they have never experienced anything like the Big Sur International Marathon before.
There is no competition like this, Abare said.
Point by point, the course spans Highway 1 from a south start at Big Sur Station on Rio Road in Carmel. Daunting but beautiful, it offers a rare view of Monterey County’s coastline for miles while testing runners with rolling hills and, as an added obstacle this weekend, strong winds.
The wind was strong, Abare said.
Whip! Johnson added.
At the marathon’s highest point, the infamous 560-foot Hurricane Point, Johnson and Abare recalled winds so strong they lost their footing. Others lost their hats.
The strong conditions made it a more grueling race than either Johnson or Abare anticipated when they took their marks at 6:45 a.m. and all the more enjoyable when they finished about three and a half hours later. Together, they ran, shouted and celebrated in the final part of the race.
We just wanted to save everything for that last moment, Johnson said. You relive that moment a million times in your life. It’s so special. I’ve been thinking about this moment for months and months. Now that it’s here, I didn’t want to lose it, you know?
After a tough race for both amateurs and elite runners, Abare and Johnsons were pleased to be in good company.
I think this was the hardest marathon I’ve ever run, said Kim Kern, who traveled to the weekend marathon from Santa Cruz. It was so windy. At one point, the wind blew me and several other women off our feet. We just Mary Poppins-ed right away. It was full of tension. But it was amazing. It felt good to dig deep and finish.
Too enthralled by the view to worry about performance, 29-year-old Michael Kostin said he wasn’t paying attention to the winds, time or pace on Sunday. For him, the Big Sur marathon, his 11th to date, was about staying positive and present.
I always wanted to do Big Sur, he said. This is the first marathon Ive just stopped dead in my tracks a few times just to take it all in. No other race has ever stopped me on course.
After several stops along the way, Kostin saw the course to the end, surprising even himself with a good run.
It’s amazing what your mind can do, he laughed, still catching his breath. It’s crazy that you end up crossing that finish line faster than you started the marathon. You just find strength you didn’t think you had. Just come across waving, yelling and looking like Rocky.
Overall winners
Men’s division
1. Ben Bruce, Flagstaff, Az. 2:36.59
2. Sean Casey, Pensacola, Fl. 2:37.45
3. Adam Roach, Pacific Grove, Ca. 2:38.26.
4. Jonathan Ladson, Woodbridge, Va. 2:41.12
5. Jake Stout, Brush Prairie 2:47.00.
Women’s Division
1. Anne Flower, Colorado Springs, Co. 2:55.58
2. Sarah Bay, Niwot, Co. 3:05.14
3. Sarah Johnson, Portland, Or. 3:08.30
4. Thia Angelo, Alameda, Ca. 3:13.15
5. Allison Toppen, Auburn, Al. 3:15.12
