Envisioning education in a climate-changed world | MIT news

What should colleges and universities do differently to help students develop the skills, capacities, and perspectives they need to live, lead, and thrive in a world that is rebuilding from an accelerating climate crisis?

That question was at the center of a recent gathering on the MIT campus that brought together faculty and staff from more than 30 institutions of higher education. During the two days, the attendees deepened the need for higher education to structurally and philosophically conform to the changing demands of the coming decades.

We all know that more needs to be done to educate and empower today’s students, the young people who rightfully feel the threat of climate change most acutely, said MIT Chancellor Melissa Nobles. They are our future leaders, the generation that will inherit the full weight of the problem and the responsibility for trying to solve it.

The MIT Symposium on Advancing Climate Education, held April 6 and 7, was organized by the MIT Working Group on Climate Education, one of three working groups created under the ambitious Institute Fast Forward climate action plan. The Climate Education Working Group is tasked with finding ways to strengthen climate and sustainability education at the Institute, from curricular offerings to experiential learning opportunities and beyond.

We started working as a group about a year ago and quickly realized that it would be important to broaden the conversation at MIT and with colleagues at other institutions who are thinking broadly, says Professor David McGee, co-chair of the Working Group on Climate Education. .

Co-chair Professor David Hsu encouraged attendees to build lasting relationships, adding, “There’s a real wealth of knowledge spread across the room. Every university has pieces to the puzzle, but I don’t think we can point to a single one that for moment illustrates everything we want to achieve.

The symposium had keynote speeches by the Nobles; Kim Cobb, director of the Brown Institute for Environment and Society; and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, founder of New Roots AME Church in Dorchester, who is also the chief of environment, energy and open space for the city of Boston.

On the first morning of the event, participants engaged in roundtable discussions, sharing ideas, successes and pain points. They also identified and read about a dozen outstanding challenges, among them: How do we deal with the fear and anger that students feel and the desire to do what students are expressing? How do we support people who challenge the status quo? As we create these new educational experiences, how do we ensure that a variety of students can participate in them? How do we align mandate and power structures to focus communities on developing this work? and how radical is MIT willing to make a change?

Kate Trimble, senior associate dean and director of Office of Experiential Learningnoted the poignancy of those questions in closing, adding bitterly, answer every last one before we leave tomorrow.

But in sharing best practices and lessons learned, the tone was remarkably hopeful. Trimble, for example, led a series of discussions highlighting 10 climate education programs already in place at MIT, the University of California at Davis, the University of Michigan, Swarthmore College, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and McGill University, among others. Each offered new models by which to integrate climate justice, community partnerships, and interdisciplinary teaching into classroom-based and experiential learning.

Maria Zuber, MIT’s vice president for research, opened the symposium on the second day. Referring to the words of UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres after the publication of IPCC Sixth Synthesis Report Last month, she said, the global response must be everything, everywhere, at once.

She pointed to a number of MIT research initiatives that are structured to address complex problems, including The grand challenges of climate projects proposals for which came from researchers in 90 percent of MIT departments as well MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium and the MIT Energy Initiatives Future Energy Systems Center.

These initiatives recognize that no sector, let alone any single institution, can be effective on its own, and so they seek to engage from the outset with other research institutions and with government, industry and civil society, Zuber said.

Cobb, of Brown University, also spoke about the value of sustainable action partnerships built on transdisciplinary research and collaborations with community leaders. She highlighted the Browns’ participation in the Breathe Providence Project and Georgia Techs involvement in the Smart sea level sensors project in Savannah.

Several speakers noted the importance of hands-on learning opportunities for students as a training ground for tackling complex challenges at scale. Students must learn how to build a respectful collaborative team and how to connect with communities to understand the true nature and limitations of the problem, they said.

Engineering professor Anne White, who is co-chair of the MIT Climate Core, the faculty committee tasked with implementing the Fast Forward plan, and MIT professor and associate vice president for research administration, moderated a career panel that included roles non-profit and corporate.

The experiences of the panelists emphasized that in a world where no sector will be untouched by the impacts of climate change, every graduate in every field needs to be informed and ready to engage.

Education is training; her abilities. We want students to be smart. But what I’m hearing is that it’s not just that, White reflected. It’s these other qualities, isn’t it? Can they be brave and can they be kind?

Every job is a climate job in this age, declared MIT graduate student Dyanna Jaye, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement.

John Fernandez, director of Environmental Solutions Initiative at MIT, moderated a panel on structural change in higher education, speaking with Jim Stock, vice provost for climate and sustainability at Harvard University; Toddi Steelman, dean of the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University; and Stephen Porder, assistant provost for sustainability at Brown.

Steelman (who is also a qualified wildland firefighter, a useful skill for a dean, she noted) described a popular course at Duke called Let’s talk about climate change given jointly by a biogeochemist and a theologian. The course enrolled about 150 students in the fall, who met for contemplative discussions. If we don’t talk about our hearts and our minds, she said, we won’t make progress.

White-Hammond highlighted one trait she believes today’s students already have in abundance.

They are willing to say that the status quo is unacceptable, and that is an important part of being brave in the face of this climate crisis, she said. She called on the institutions to receive this instruction.

If we must rebuild the world, rebuild it on something radically different. Why would we bake again in racial injustice? Why would we say, let’s have an equally unequal economic system that just doesn’t burn as many fossil fuels? I think we have an opportunity to go far.

This, she added, is the work that I believe higher education should undertake, and not from an ivory tower, but rooted in real communities.

The MIT Symposium on Advancing Climate Education was part of Earth Month at MITa series of climate and sustainability events on campus in April.