International study compares genomes to better understand biodiversity





The Zoonomy Project conducts comparative genomic analyzes of 240 living species An international scientific project comparing the genomes of 240 living mammalian species has identified transposable element genes (TEs) that can change their position within a genome, creating or reversing mutations and thus changing the genetic identity of cells as a essential field of study to help. to discover the evolutionary process of mammals and to better understand biodiversity. Stony Brook University Liliana M. Dvalosis a collaborator in the TE analyzes for the project. Two new papers, one published in the current issue ofscienceand the other inMolecular Biology and Evolutionhighlight the findings. The last 100 million years have seen mammals adapt to almost every environment on the planet. ofThe Zoonomy Project, where Dvalos is a scientific contributor, has cataloged the diversity in mammalian genomes by completing comparative genomic DNA sequences from 240 species. The team, which consists of more than 150 scientists worldwide, published their multi-year comparative genome analysis insciencepaper. Dvalos studies how biodiversity changes over time and what biological processes drive biodiversity. She teamed up with David Ray and his Texas Tech University lab to qualitatively analyze the dynamics of TEs. The paper describes the TE repertoires of 248 placental mammals. TEs make up a significant proportion of all mammalian genomes, yet there is much variation from one species to another. The scientific team emphasizes that the connection of TEs with biodiversity is not simple at all. Moreover, with the ability to move throughout the genome, TEs can contribute to biodiversity or also hinder it. Determining how many transposable elements of each type are in each species is key to understanding how transposons contribute to biodiversity. It seems easy to relate these counts to the number of species or their ecology, but that’s misleading, explains Dvalos, a professor of conservation biology in the Department of Ecology and Evolution and a co-author of the paper. Some species, like bats and whales, believe it or not are more closely related to each other than others, like bats and primates, so we have to factor that into our statistics within comparative mammalian genomic analyses. The researchers identified more than 25,000 TE sequences in the mammalian group, with some mammals having large portions of TEs in their genomes, calculated over time for each species. The average was approximately 45 percent. Overall, they concluded that considering the wide-ranging effects that TEs impose on genomic architecture, these data are an important resource for future research in mammalian genomics and evolution and suggest avenues for continued study of these important but understudied genomic populations. INMolecular Biology and Evolution Papernew statistical approaches to bat genome sequencing developed by Dvalos were used by the authors to describe where bats hold relative to mammalian TEs. According to lead author Nicole Paulat, a graduate student in the Ray Lab, the research team found that bats uniquely have more events involving the transfer of TEs from one species to another. One mechanism that could explain such excessive transmission is through viruses, an important discovery of how several species of bats have been found to host different and sometimes dangerous viruses. Both papers build on work from the Zoonomy Project illustrate that TEs are highly active in the genomes of most mammalian species, and because of this, future studies focused on TEs may help provide answers to the biodiversity of mammals worldwide. Such research may also provide further clues as to how and why TEs disrupt mammalian genomes, thereby altering DNA and contributing to evolutionary processes and/or disease development.

