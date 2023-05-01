Statement on the forthcoming coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort





Newfoundland and Labrador will celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort on Saturday, May 6. The following statement was issued today by the honorable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador: On May 6, we will join communities across Canada and around the world to mark an important moment in Monarch history, the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort. We are marking this occasion to recognize and celebrate the close ties between His Majesty and Canada, and the role the Canadian Crown plays in our system of government and our sense of identity. His Majesty the King and Queen Consort are dear friends in Newfoundland and Labrador, having visited our province on many occasions. Most recently, we had the pleasure of welcoming Their Majesties here as part of their Royal Tour of Canada in 2022, a visit that provided an opportunity to reflect on the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and celebrate the friendly hospitality of our provinces , rich, cultural arts. , and indigenous traditions, as well as our incredible pride of place. On the day of the coronation, we will think about our shared values ​​of peace, unity and freedom. We will also celebrate the priorities that Their Majesties and Newfoundland and Labrador hold close, which includes important areas such as service, the environment and sustainability and diversity. Our Government shares His Majesty’s vision for a clean, green and sustainable future, which is contributing to long-term growth towards a vibrant and prosperous economy. Events such as the Royal Tour of Canada and the Coronation inspire a sense of pride and foster a greater understanding and appreciation of uniquely Canadian institutions, such as the Canadian Crown, and the values ​​and symbols that unite us all. In observance of Coronation Day, the events will be held at Government House (Saturday, May 6) and will be open to the public. It will include a parade by the Guard of Honour, followed by a flag raising, tree planting and 21 gun salute. In keeping with The Kings’ environmental focus, the Provincial Government has established a Sapling Program to mark His Majesty’s coronation. During events on May 6, 2023 at Government House, 1,000 seedlings from The Wooddale Provincial Tree Nursery will be available to the public. Following the Coronation events on May 6, arrangements will be made to distribute further seedlings across Newfoundland and Labrador. In addition, Government House and the Confederation Building will join the UK and other Commonwealth countries in lighting up buildings in emerald green on 6 and 7 May. A more detailed list of events will be published in the coming days. To keep updated, please visit Provincial Coronation website. -30- Learn more

Provincial Coronation Website Celebrations of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III The coronation Monarchy and the Crown – Canada.ca Live coverage of crowning begins at 7:30am (NST) on Saturday, May 6 Live coverage of Coronation concert starts 4:30pm (NST) on Sunday, May 7 Follow us on Twitter @GovNL Like us in Facebook

