Falcon 20 Business Jet celebrating 60 years

With used prices starting as low as $176,000, the Dassault Falcon 20 (FA-20) twin eight- to nine-passenger (executive) was the first civilian aircraft to fly on 100 percent biofuel (2012); the first and only business jet to fly with an afterburner, albeit ly (1988); pioneering flight testing of a business jet equipped with a composite wing (1985); and it formed the initial fleet for Federal Express in 1973 (now FedEx).

Designed in 1961 to military specifications with an airframe and components with unlimited life, the Mystre 20 has reached its 60th anniversary since its first combat in 1963. It was tested at Mach 1. A division of Pan American Airlines first distributed the aircraft in the US, placing orders and options for a total of 160 between 1963 and 1968 at the behest of one Charles Lindbergh. With more than 500 FA-20s delivered between 1965 and 1985, it provided the blueprint for Dassault’s smallest and largest jets, namely the Falcon 10 and 50 models, and remains relevant today.

On May 4, 1963, Charles Lindbergh (4th from right) saw the Mystre 20-01 shortly before its maiden flight. (Photo: Dassault)

In 1973, FedEx Falcons, designation FA-20-DC, cost $1.2 million each and were modified with a 55-by-74.5-inch cargo door with independent power supply, higher traction, reinforced floors, windows closed and larger brakes. FedEx began service with a fleet of 14 cargo-configured aircraft—which eventually grew to 33—that flew up to 2,000 hours each year and thus laid the foundation for today’s $4.9 trillion annual world of e-commerce. Get an Amazon package today? In a way, you can thank an FA-20. (On its first day, FedEx delivered 189 packages; by 1983 it posted $1 billion in annual revenue; and today it ships 16.5 million packages a day.)

The FA-20 was also delivered to the US Coast Guard (USCG), with the HU-25 variant providing the USCG with rapid interdiction and rescue capability. The service amassed a fleet of 41, flying them between 1982 and 2014. It was the Coast Guard that experimented with afterburners on the back of an FA-20 modified with a titanium stack of critical surfaces to heat resistant, using a Garrett (now Honeywell) TFE731 Model 1042, increasing thrust by a third. While the tests were successful, the modification was canceled as it was deemed cost-prohibitive.

Today, contractor Draken’s fleet of 15 FA-20s, complete with underwing hardpoints, provides military operational readiness training to the UK. On any given night, a handful of U.S.-based freighters fly converted cargo FA-20s in support of businesses that rely on logistics, including the U.S. auto industry, from decidedly unglamorous locations. Some of those planes originally flew for FedEx and continue to fly hard, up to 1,500 hours each year.

Compared to contemporary business jets, the FA-20 is faster than a Bombardier Challenger 350 with a cabin wider than a Cessna Citation Sovereign – an aircraft that was designed three decades later. The FA-20 cruises up to 484 knots. The passenger cabin yields 587 cu ft, measuring 73 inches wide, 67 inches long and 24 feet tall. Trunk volume is 86 cu ft—huge for its day—but 60 cu ft of that is interior. Common cabin layouts include the galley and locker forward, four-seat club followed by another, or a two-seat club in front of a three-seat sofa followed by a follower. The pressurization system keeps a cabin at sea level at 21,000 feet.

Like all Falcons, the FA-20 has enhanced hydraulic flight controls. In case of failure, the aircraft can be flown by hand using backup mechanical propulsion. Rear linkage landing gear can smooth out the roughest landings. Pilots characterize it as relatively easy to fly with benign stall characteristics (mixing versus breaking), and its swaggering platform presence continues to turn heads. The balanced pitch length in most situations is less than 5,000 feet and the mtow is 30,325 pounds. (Early passenger models had a tow of 25,300 pounds.) Of interest is that the maximum landing weight is very close to that figure, 28,800 pounds, which gives an idea of ​​how well the landing gear is built.

Dassault continued to refine the aircraft during its production, so the performance of the range varies based on the number of rams and respective engines. Beginning in 1989, Honeywell began offering the TFE731-5AR/BR retrofit engine option for aircraft that pushed the range to nearly 2,450 nm, an increase of just over 1,000 nm over models equipped with GE engines Noisier CF700 and gas. limited the mid-cabin aircraft to shorter legs. Hitting a headwind from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Chicago meant a gas stop in Ohio. In these conditions, you can fly home faster nonstop with a King Air 200. GE-engined FA-20s are distinctive because of their bypass air intakes and loud whine. Dash 5 AR models increase engine thrust to 4,500 pounds and the later BR mod to 4,750 pounds for an increase of 850 pounds.

Falcons of various vintages have received the Dash 5 mod, which was sometimes done concurrently with an EFIS avionics upgrade, or Collins Pro Line 4 or 21 or the 890R upgrade from Universal Avionics. Aircraft modified in this way feature a Dash 5 after model designation (CF) and command a premium price. One in excellent condition with newer paint and interior can sell for around $1.5 million. The reengined FA-20s are Stage 3 noise compliant, have a 12 percent shorter takeoff roll, can climb 500 fpm faster, and climb to higher altitudes directly on their way to a maximum altitude of FL420.

When it was first offered 30 years ago as part of a comprehensive overhaul including engines, new avionics, paint and interior, the addition of tail luggage and thrust bends, the mod ran the log from 6 to 8 million dollars plus the airplane ($3.8 million for the engines a la carte.). Additional luggage pushes capacity to 103 cu ft. More than 20 percent of the FA-20 fleet has received Dash 5 mode, and their engines can be enrolled in programs such as Engine Assurance, Honeywell MSP, and JSSI.

In addition to Dash 5 mode, Dassault has kept the aircraft relevant over the years with a number of upgrades, including full-span leading edge plates, optional APU and additional fuel capacity. Dassault produced a follow-up aircraft, the Falcon 200 between 1983 and 1988. The 200 shared the fuselage of the 20s but had a better cockpit, more powerful and efficient Garrett ATF3 engines, a modified wing and first-generation glass cockpit avionics . But the 200 never gained the popularity of the 20s and production ceased after only 33 were made.

After all, it is the Falcon 20’s iconic impact that is recognized inside the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center just outside Washington, DC. There, a retired FedEx FA-20 is parked next to a Concorde supersonic jetliner. In addition to their differences in size and speed, the two aircraft are separated by this difference: the Falcon 20 actually made money for its operators.

You would expect nothing less from a legend.