PHL Impression Makers: Piedmont American Airlines Lobby Agent Tamika Lucas
Piedmont American Airlines Lobby Agent Tamika Lucas recently received the Impression Makers Award from the Philadelphia International Airports (PHL) Employee Recognition Program. This award recognizes customer-facing employees who provide direct customer service to passengers.
As a lobby agent, Lucas monitors the perimeter of the shuttle bus terminal lobby in Terminal F. She greets passengers as they move between terminals using the shuttle bus. Lucas has been with PHL for 21 years and works the 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift.
I like interacting with people, Lucas said. I love helping passengers because when you take the time to help them, they show you appreciate it. I’m in the customer service field because I love what I do. Every job I’ve ever had has been in customer service. The best gratitude I feel is when a passenger hugs me and says, thank you. This is the greatest gift. I’ve already left an impact on the passengers and I can’t ask for anything bigger than that.
On the job, Lucas demonstrates customer focus, proactive communication, respect, integrity, prioritizing passenger needs and exceeding expectations.
In her nomination for Lucas, passenger Holly Shaikh stated: After arriving on an international flight with delays and lines that almost caused us to miss our flight, Tamika took a minute to calm us down. She let us know we were fine and called ahead to the gate to make sure they knew we were coming. After dealing with the stress for a few hours, she made the rest of our airport experience better.
Lucas enjoys that every day there is something new at the airport. Passengers flying out of PHL often recognize her name and face.
My colleagues and I are on the same page with each other, Lucas said. We work as a team. I love my colleagues. They are friendly and energetic. We get along and they are nice to have around.
Lucas treats people the way he would like to be treated. God is always watching, she said. For what you do today, you will be rewarded, or you will have to pay for it. If you treat someone with kindness, they will come back to you,
Lucas is known for her leadership, independence, critical thinking, caring and kindness.
Her most memorable moment was the day she was hired, as she saw the aviation industry as an exciting career path. Moreover, she likes that the airport is only ten minutes from her house. She hopes to visit Rome, Italy and wants to be a contestant in it The price is right before the end of the year.
Lucas enjoys giving back and fills two suitcases with clothes to distribute to communities in need in Jamaica every January.
During the two decades that Lucas has been with PHL, she has enjoyed watching American add new flight destinations.
I get along well with management, Lucas said. They are doing a great job. I love working with Piedmont. I like where I work and who I work for. American is one of the best places to work for career advancement as well as great benefits and flight benefits. I thank our station manager Glenda Rivera and all the other management for selecting me for this recognition.
The PHL Employee Recognition Program was created by the Airports Guest Experience (GX) Department. Honorees are nominated by their peers and selected by the Conduct and Employee Recognition Committee of the GX Council Steering Committees. For more information about the program and to nominate an employee, click here.
