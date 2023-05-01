New affordable rental homes open for families, seniors in Victoria





Moderate and low income earners are moving into new affordable rental homes in downtown Victoria with the opening of The Dalmatian. “We are taking action to build affordable rental housing in Victoria and across British Columbia,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Opening The Dalmatian shows we are delivering the homes people need, with much more to come. Through our new Homes for People action plan, we are supporting vibrant and diverse communities by providing housing for a range of people at rents they can afford.” Located at 1021 Johnson St., Dalmatian is the result of a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing, the City of Victoria, Pacifica Housing and Dalmatian Developments. It is the largest affordable purpose-built rental project of its kind in downtown Victoria. The eight-story building has 130 rental homes, including a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, which were built over offices and a new fire hall. Monthly rents range from $375 to $2,900, depending on unit size and resident income. Pacifica Housing owns and operates the building. People started moving into their new homes in February 2023. “Projects like this are critical to building strong, healthy communities,” said Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill. “I want to thank the city, Pacifica and Dalmatian Developments for working with us to open the type of rental building that is urgently needed in our downtown. These new homes will make life better for the people of Victoria.” Jawl Residential, on behalf of Dalmatian Developments, built the new rental homes and firehall as Phase 1 of a mixed-use community. More than 800 market-rate rental homes will be built in the remaining phases of the development which will also include a diverse mix of commercial, retail and restaurant spaces, as well as dedicated public spaces, including a 250m square (2700 square). foot) public square. This project is part of a $19 billion housing investment by the BC government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 74,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 3,000 homes in Victoria. Quotes: Marianne Tall, Senior, Victoria – “The City of Victoria is committed to being part of the solution to our affordable housing crisis by creating more affordable homes for people. This mixed-use development is a double win – more Victorians can afford to live downtown and our city has gained a modern, post-seismic and public safety building. We are thrilled that the new headquarters of the Victoria Fire Department has a new home.” Carolina Ibarra, CEO, Pacifica Housing – “Dalmatian is a beautiful and affordable building to rent for families. It is a testament to how affordable housing can improve a community and to the creative solutions that partnerships can provide.” David Jawl, development director, Dalmatian Developments – “We are very proud of the work that went into the development and construction of the Dalmatian and Victoria Fire Department headquarters. The completion of this project is a great example of how partnerships between the private and public sectors can succeed in providing the necessary housing and safety infrastructure in our communities.” Fast facts: The province, through BC Housing, provided $19 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for the project and will provide annual operating funding of approximately $1.6 million.

The Community Housing Fund is a $3.3 billion investment to build more than 20,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate and low incomes.

Nearly 9,000 of these homes are open, or under development across the province. Learn more: To learn more about the government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436 A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in BC is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC To learn about the steps the Province is taking to address the housing crisis and provide affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

