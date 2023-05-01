Hawthorne Global Aviation Services has assigned Tyson Goetz as CEO. Goetz most recently served as co-founder and president of the Lynx FBO Network and previously held leadership positions at Landmark Aviation and Atlantic Aviation. Hawthorne also hired Lance Allen as CFO, Leslie McIntyre as head of human resources and Joe Hansen as executive vp of business development. Allen previously served as CFO for Ross Aviation; McIntyre joined Hawthorne after holding HR positions with Lynx FBO Network and Landmark Aviation; and Hansen came to Hawthorne from the Sacramento Jet Center.

Principality Gregthe president and CEO of National Aeronautics Association, has announced plans to retire in September after serving the organization for seven years. Principato has worked for more than 40 years in Washington, DC, in aviation and public service. He previously chaired the National Association of State Aviation Officials and Airports Council International – North America.

Denzil White is appointed by Phenix Jet Cayman to serve as COO. White has more than three decades of management experience in several aviation companies in Hong Kong and around the world.

Air movement of the blade has expanded its board with the appointment of two new directors, Andrew Lauck AND John Borthwick. Lauck is a partner at RedBird Capital Partners and leads the firm’s consumer unit, which includes investments in Blade, Jet Linx, Beta Technologies, Aero Centers, Equipment Share and RedBird QSR. He will serve on the Blade’s audit committee. Borthwick is the CEO and founder of Betaworks, a technology investment and incubation company based in New York City. He had served on the board when Blade was private and will now join the nominating and corporate governance committee.

The endings of the castle has assigned Neil Boyle as senior vp of operations and GM. Boyle has four decades of experience in aircraft maintenance, business aviation and completion centers. He served in the US Air Force as a T-38A mechanic and retired 20 years later as an F-15E Fighter Squadron production supervisor. From there, he went to work for Gulfstream Aerospace in manufacturing and operations, and most recently retired from Jet Aviation after serving as senior VP and GM.

Provider of aircraft interior services and maintenance Latitude Aero has appointed Garrett Wishon as vp of operations and is promoted Emma Reno to the marketing director. Wishon joins Latitude with more than 10 years of industry experience, holding leadership positions in engineering, production management and program management. Reno joined the company in January 2022, having previously served as marketing coordinator.

Kelly Roby is promoted by Polaris Aero to vp of the company’s new security services division. Roby, a certified aviation manager, has experience as a safety manager in Part 91 and 135 operations. She joined Polaris in 2021 as the firm’s Midwest sales manager and was promoted to VP in January. She is a member of the NBAA Professional Development Program Committee, the NBAA Young Professionals Business Aviation Council and the Bombardier Safety Support Advisory Council.

Leviate Air Group has promoted Zach Goldberg to regional VP of aircraft sales. Goldberg has been with Leviate as director of aircraft sales since the company’s founding in 2014 and is an IADA certified broker as well as a pilot for a major airline.

Nick Brown has been appointed director of workforce development for Aircraft Electronics Association. Brown is a US Air Force veteran who previously worked as a radar avionics journeyman and later became a supervisor. He is an avionics instructor for the Kent Career Technical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and owns and operates Ace Avionics Training, where he helps active duty military members transition into civilian careers by earning avionics certifications. He will take up his new position on June 15, after the end of the school year.

Industry veteran Simon Williams is employed by Avidyne as director of international sales. Williams’ aviation experience includes aftermarket and OEM sales management in the Asia-Pacific at Honeywell/Bendix/King, product management and technical business development at Airwork, and maintenance and operations positions at the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Air charter specialist Chapman Freeborn has promoted Catriona Taylor to the global director of supplier relations and Jenny van Wyk to the country manager for South Africa. Taylor has worked with Chapman Freeborn for 18 years, most recently as director of passenger group operations. Van Wyk has served the company for more than nine years as a member of the passenger team in South Africa.

Mark Daniels is united Live East as Citation product director at the company’s Dallas facility. Daniels served in the US Marine Corps as a mechanic and later as a helicopter crew chief. After his military service, he held maintenance roles with the National Guard, Dee Howard, Lockheed Martin and most recently Cessna, where he spent 23 years. Jet East has also been hiring Mike Hamilton as regional director of sales for the Great Lakes region. Hamilton has more than 30 years of experience in aviation maintenance, operations and sales leadership. He most recently served as regional sales manager with Constant Aviation and previously was flight operations maintenance manager and director of maintenance at Great Lakes Aviation, director of maintenance procurement at Travel Management Company and director of operations at Jet East Trenton.

Cabin audio specialist Alto Aviation has hired Mark Reeves as operational project manager. He previously served as director of operations at Andover Audio, manager of procurement operations at Nuance Communications, and director of engineering and operations at Cambridge SoundWorks.

Duncan Aviation has promoted Bob Cornett to the airframe manager at the company’s Provo, Utah, facility. Cornett joined Duncan in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1999 as a line service representative after serving similar duties in the US Navy. He moved to the Provo facility in 2018 to build the location’s FBO services as its manager and served in that capacity until January 2021, when he added the role of accessory store manager.

Piet buys is united C&L Aerospace as a technical representative specializing in ATR 42/72, ERJ-135/145/170/175/190/195 and Bombardier Q400 and Challenger aircraft. Buys has decades of experience in aviation engineering and maintenance at Cemair, Solenta Aviation, The Airplane Factory, Astra Operations and SA Express Airways, among other companies.

Adler Aviation employed an FAA licensed aircraft maintenance technician Glenn Introcaso. Introcaso has more than 35 years of maintenance experience in the industry. His past titles include director of maintenance for Part 91 and 135 operations at Capital Aviation Services.

Maintenance Controller and CASA Delegate Nicole Zhou is employed by Jet Diligence, a provider of aircraft airworthiness management and maintenance support. Zhou has more than 10 years of experience as a maintenance controller with Hawker Pacific and Jet Aviation in Australia.

Awards and Honors

Bill Rossvp of product support at Superior air parts, has been named the 2023 National Aviation Technician of the Year by the General Aviation Awards. Ross is an FAA A&P I/A mechanic, commercial pilot and CFII. He also serves on the board of the Western Michigan University College of Aviation.

Final flights

Business aviation attorney David Bell passed away on March 21 at the age of 77.

Bell, who began his aviation career in the 1960s as a cadet with Hawker de Havilland, later moved into sales and then became director of aviation marketing for Hawker Pacific, where he was also a board member. He served as CEO of the Business Aviation Association of Australia and as a board member of the International Business Aviation Council from 2003 to 2021. In 2017, Bell was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of his achievements his outstanding and service to aviation.

He is survived by his wife Lynne, as well as his children and grandchildren.

Secretary General of the European Business Aviation Association Athar Hussain Khan passed away unexpectedly on March 26.

Husain Khan was involved in European and international aviation for over 30 years, leading the EBAA secretariat since July 2018. He worked closely with the NBAA on many issues and events, notably the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition, which NBAA and EBAA co-host each year.

Husain Khan graduated from Leiden University with a degree in European law, human rights law and international law, and specialized in air and space law. He has previously held roles with the Dutch Ministry of Education and Transport, where he served as senior policy advisor and negotiator on aero-political issues. He also served as director of government and industry affairs for KLM and as CEO of the Association of European Airlines.

He left behind a wife and a son.