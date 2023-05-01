Governor Josh Green, MD | DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: PAR HAWAII GETS FIRST FEDERAL APPROVAL TO PRODUCE RENEWABLE FUELS IN A FOREIGN TRADE ZONE





DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: PAR HAWAII GETS FIRST FEDERAL APPROVAL TO PRODUCE RENEWABLE FUELS IN A FOREIGN TRADE ZONE Posted on May 1, 2023 in Latest Department News, Newsroom HONOLULU In another first for the Hawaii Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) program, Par Hawaii is the first refinery in the country authorized to use renewable feedstocks to produce renewable fuels under FTZ procedures. . This authorization from the US Department of Commerce, Board of Foreign Trade Zones expands the Par Hawaiis FTZ Production Authority to produce fuels such as renewable oil, sustainable aviation fuel and diesel, using crude soybean oil foreign and domestically sourced and refined soybean oil. Under the federal Foreign Trade Zone statute, all activities within an FTZ must first receive the approval of the FTZ Board and US Customs. This approval from the federal government is another step forward for Hawaii and strengthens our commitment to achieving our renewable energy goals. This clearly shows the state as a leader in the creation and exploitation of alternative fuel production, said Governor Josh Green MD. Chris J. Sadayasu, Director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, which holds the corporate authority to establish and manage Foreign Trade Zones in the state, said: Hawaii’s Foreign Trade Zone Program made history in 1972 becoming the first refinery in the country to operate under FTZ procedures. And now today, the same refinery is making history again by being the first in the US to be granted the authority to develop renewable fuels from renewable sources. David Sikkink, Administrator of Foreign Trade Zone No. 9 (FTZ9) added, Foreign Trade Zone No. 9 has a history of firsts: the first in the country to be given authority to produce petroleum fuels under Foreign Trade Zone procedures, the first garment factory to produce in an FTZ for foreign markets, and the first nations to steel can manufacturing and food canning operations in a Foreign Trade Zone. FTZ9 has consistently shown itself to be an innovator and leader in the use of Foreign Trade Zones to expand and support the economy of states. ### About Foreign Trade Zone No. 9 (FTZ9): FTZ9 is a federal program managed by a state agency with the mission of diversifying and growing states’ economies through job development and capital investment in Foreign Trade Zones, geographic areas near ports of entry where goods can be imported with duty. and obligations. free in storage or used in production. FTZ9, located at Pier 2 between downtown Honolulu and Kakaako, holds corporate authority from the federal government to reduce barriers to international trade through the ability to defer, reduce or even eliminate customs duties on imported goods. FTZ9 is Hawaii’s one-stop shop for international trade, housing most of the state’s Custom House brokerages, as well as shipping logistics firms, the U.S. Commercial Service office and other international trade support organizations. US Foreign Trade Zones allow companies to take advantage of federal import and export benefits to compete on a level playing field with foreign manufacturers. About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT): DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, and foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunity for all citizens of Hawaii. Through its attached agencies, the department promotes planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments, and promotes job growth in the innovation sector. Media contacts: Laci Gosh

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

(808) 518-5480

[email protected]

dbedt.hawaii.gov David Sikkink administrator Foreign Trade Zone No. 9 (808) 586-2507 [email protected] ftz9.org

