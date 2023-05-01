Canadian students walk out after graduation, demanding increased federal funding for researchers





Academics at universities across the country rallied Monday to call on the federal government to increase financial support for graduate and doctoral students out of concern that talented young researchers could be driven away from industry. Led by the grassroots organization Support Our Science, hundreds of students, professors and supporters walked out of their classrooms and labs on May 1 at dozens of post-secondary institutions in cities across the country, including Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Toronto, Montreal and St. of John. The organization has previously written a open letter calling on the federal government, particularly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and François-Philippe Champagne, minister of science, innovation and industry, to increase funding for graduate students from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC). A Canada graduate scholarship from one of three federal research funding agencies is $17,500 per year for a master’s student or $21,000 per year for a doctoral student. These amounts have not changed since 2003, despite rising inflation and the cost of living over the past 20 years. Students say they are living below the poverty line on the current amount provided by the federal government. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) Luis Ramirez, a master’s student at Simon Fraser University (SFU), says the amount offered to him is barely enough to cover his rent, tuition and food. “We’re getting less than $30,000 [per year]even PhD students. “We have to pay rent, we have to pay tuition, and we have to pay for food and clothing and so on. So it’s almost impossible to keep up with that. We’re on the poverty line now.” UBC graduate student Katrina Bergmann says low scholarship amounts are “unacceptable.” “We are the core workforce for Canadian science and innovation,” she said. Katrina Bergmann, a graduate student at the University of British Columbia, said the amount of current scholarships for student researchers is ‘unacceptable’. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) Nancy Forde, a professor at SFU, said the federal funds aren’t meant to make anyone rich, but instead are there to ensure researchers can focus on their work without worrying about finances. But she says no one can survive on the amount given in these scholarship funds, adding that many are using food banks to cope. “I have students in my research group who are leaving research because they can’t afford to live,” she said. “They came into the program with savings and have depleted their savings.” “Only the privileged can survive.” She worries that as the cost of living continues to rise, more students will be forced out of their fields, leaving gaps in Canada’s research community. “We’re losing amazing talent that could be responsible for the next big scientific discoveries and breakthroughs, help us get through the next pandemic, and help us understand climate change. These people are leaving.” CBC contacted the Federal Ministry of Science, Innovation and Industry but did not receive a response by deadline. However, in December, Champagne said he was aware of the call for more funding for graduate researchers and that this would be part of discussions with the finance minister. “It’s clear that if we want to own the podium, we need to do more to support researchers, students and scientists,” Champagne said.

