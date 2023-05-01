Requirement to complete Covid vaccination for federal employees, international travelers





The Biden administration will end Covid vaccination requirements for federal employees and international air travelers on May 11, the White House said Monday. The requirement will be lifted on the same day the administration said it would end the public health emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic. While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting workplace efficiency, we are now at another stage in our response when these measures are no longer necessary, the White House said in A STATEMENT. The administration is also ending vaccination requirements it had imposed on international air travelers as part of its effort to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants. The new travel rules mean that international air travelers who are not US citizens or lawful permanent residents will no longer need to be fully vaccinated before flying to the US Department of Homeland Security also announced plans on Monday to no longer require non-U.S. travelers entering the country from land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated against the virus. Biden in September 2021 first issued his order requiring executive branch agency employees to be vaccinated, making exceptions for those with medical and religious reasons to opt out. the vaccine. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in March blocked President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring federal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The ruling overturned an earlier ruling that had upheld the vaccination requirement. Despite the ongoing legal battle over the mandate, the White House said Monday that the administration had achieved “98% compliance” among the federal workforce. The administration is also stripping other Covid-related requirements. The Department of Health and Human Services will begin ending vaccination requirements for Head Start educators and health care facilities certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the White House said. Since taking office, Biden has come under heavy criticism from Republicans over his administration’s response to Covid, particularly vaccination and mask requirements. Last month, Biden signed into law a Republican-backed resolution ending the national coronavirus emergency first declared in March 2020 a month earlier than his administration had planned.

