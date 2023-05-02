The Coronation of King Charles III: The Surprising Power of Pomp and Ceremony

Traditions such as raising and displaying the flag, watching the changing of the guard or listening to the sovereign’s Christmas speech can contribute to this feeling. Repetition brings conviction and the label adds a sense of importance. Indeed, studies show that ritualized actions are perceived as more special than the usual ones. However, most state rituals can be quite noisy, and so their effects are transient. On occasion, the social glue needs to be reinforced through the use of additional ingredients. Enter the royal splendor.

The magic and theatricality of royal ceremonies gives them an air of epochal importance. They include explosions of light, color, music and spectacle. All this commotion activates psychological processes related to how we evaluate our world. When we participate in a grandiosely charged ritual, our brain is telling us that something important is happening. This is why, across the globe, ceremonies in honor of monarchs are far grander than those for their democratically elected counterparts.

In 1981, the union of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer became the most expensive wedding of all time, with a cost exceeding the annual GDP of some of the world’s smallest countries. And in 2022, the UK government organized a four-day celebration described as “once in a generation show” to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The ritual helps legitimize what might otherwise be a rather fragile institution.

The effects of ceremonial auspiciousness can extend far beyond the Kings’ subjects. To the world at large, they act as status symbols as anthropologists call them show for increased credibility. Our minds intuitively link effort to value. A ceremony that requires such great cost and effort to organize gives tangible evidence of the importance of the institution it celebrates and the commitment of the people to that institution.

At a time of political instability, with increased Russian aggression, the UK exiting Brexit and a global pandemic, the British state could use some of that social sticker. And above all, so does the royal family.

The past few years have been rough for the royal family, to say the least. Prince Andrew lost his military titles and royal patronages after he faced accusations of sexual assault that he has repeatedly denied. Internationally, as the world grapples with the legacy of colonialism, more and more countries seem prone to it cut their ties to the Crown. All along, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have had one very public exit from the center of royal life and theirs media presence has rubbed salt into these wounds.

In light of these developments, the coronation could play a crucial role in the Royal Families’ struggle to stay relevant. Indeed, as has been public support for the monarchy in constant declinetwo recent grand ceremonies, Queens Platinum’s jubilee and funeral, have been accompanied by fosters the British attitude towards the institution.

The coronation of King Charles III will be one of the grandest royal celebrations of this century. It remains to be seen whether this can help to convince his subjects that he still has a role to play in British society.

* Dimitris Xygalatas is one associate professor of anthropology and psychological sciences and director of the anthropology laboratory at the University of Connecticut. He is also the author ofRitual: How Seemingly Incomprehensible Deeds Make Life Worthwhile

