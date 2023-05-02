Manitoba RCMP: suspect goes into bushes, falls through ice





After two and a half hours and a distance of only about seven kilometres, RCMP were able to apprehend a man wanted for sexual assault. Norway House RCMP said officers saw the man walking in the community on April 28. After police discovered him, investigators say he ran into the bushes. “He went through the bushes and onto the ice at Little Playgreen Lake, where he fell through the ice several times, losing his shoes in the process,” RCMP said in a news release. Police said three officers donned suits and went onto the ice to rescue the man. One officer fell through the ice but was able to emerge unharmed. RCMP say they were eventually able to get the suspect off the ice, but he attacked officers in the process. After taking the man into custody, RCMP said the man went into medical distress for hypothermia and officers had to make a shelter to cover him and administer first aid. The man had to be transported on a stretcher, as vehicles could not reach the place where he was arrested. He was taken to hospital and later released back into police custody. He faces additional charges of two counts of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

