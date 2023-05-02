Celebrating States veterinarians on World Veterinary Day





Veterinary trained specialists work across the state in a wide range of fields, including epidemiology, parasitology, pathology, policy, animal welfare and regional veterinary field officers. DPIRD Chief Veterinary Officer Michelle Rodan said World Veterinary Day (April 29) provided a great opportunity to recognize the important contribution of all vets in government and the private sector. DPIRD’s various veterinary teams undertake essential work to ensure the optimal health and welfare of all animals, including livestock, aquatic and companion animals and wildlife, said Dr Rodan. They are responsible for developing animal health policies and programs and are involved in disease surveillance, agricultural trade, food safety, laboratory research and activities that keep out biosecurity threats and protect access to export markets. Dr Rodan said that officers of veterinary departments on the ground also supported the States’ livestock producers to achieve world best practices in animal management. In one of DPIRD’s most varied roles, technical area manager, Aquatic Animal Health Policy, Katie Webb leads a team working on biosecurity policy, which also provides advice on aquaculture and fisheries biosecurity and co-ordinates surveillance of diseases within the state. We do risk assessment work, such as assessing the biosecurity risk of imports and movements of fish, crustaceans or molluscs into WA, and we work closely with other agencies nationally on aquatic animal health issues, Dr Webb said. The work we do is aimed at protecting the WA fisheries and aquaculture industries and environment from biosecurity threats and supporting the industry’s production and trade. Working as a veterinarian offers excellent opportunities to get involved in different types of work, be it clinical work, animal health or welfare research, or policy work in livestock, companion animals or wildlife. It’s great that you can have multiple careers within a professional veterinary career. Image caption: Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development technical area manager Katie Webb is one of many department vets being recognized as part of World Vet Day.

