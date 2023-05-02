Australia is to ban recreational vaping in a major crackdown on the e-cigarette black market





CNN

–



The Australian government will ban e-cigarettes through a sweeping set of import and packaging controls to discourage vaping, especially among teenagers, under the biggest tobacco reforms in more than a decade.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said on Tuesday that vaping has become a major behavioral issue in secondary schools and a growing problem in primary schools, but acknowledged the products have a therapeutic use in the right circumstances.

Vaping involves heating a liquid containing nicotine in an electronic cigarette which is vaporized and inhaled by the user. It was widely seen as an alternative to smoking and a product to help smokers quit, but instead, teenagers and even young children are taking up vaping as an addictive habit globally.

Vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers, Butler said.

It was not marketed as a recreational product in particular, nor was it for our children. But this is what has become the biggest void in Australian history.

Announcing the new regulations, Butler said over-the-counter vapes would be banned from importation and vapes would be required to have pharmaceutical-like packaging, intended to be sold as products to help smokers quit.

Brightly colored, fun-flavored packs that appeal to younger users will be restricted, and all disposable and disposable vapes will be banned, Butler added.

This is a product aimed at our children, sold alongside sweets and chocolate bars, said Butler.

Just like they did with tobacco, let’s be clear about this, Big Tobacco has taken another problematic product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavor to create a new generation addicted to nicotine.

Before the changes were announced on Tuesday, the only legal way to sell a nicotine vape in Australia was through a prescription from a doctor at a pharmacy, but the products were still widely sold across the country.

or The black market According to Butler, convenience stores and gas stations that sell nicotine vape without any labeling or warning to minors have thrived under the lack of regulation and action.

No more bubblegum taste. No more pink unicorns. No more vape deliberately disguised as pens for children to hide in pencil cases, the health minister added.

Nearly $20 million will be used to help Australians quit vaping, and more than $41 million will be earmarked for a national information campaign aimed at young people, Butler said. Tobacco tax in Australia will also increase by 5% per year over the next three years starting September 1.

Vapes are disproportionately used by young people in Australia, even though the country has one of the lowest smoking rates among member states of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

One in six teenagers aged 14 to 17 have tried vaping, while one in four people aged 18 to 24 have also tried the smoking alternative, Butler said. More shocking was the widespread availability of these products across the country with four in five teenagers saying they could get hot flashes in their local retail stores without question.

Researchers have found links between nicotine addiction in teenagers and children as a result of increased vaping habits. Teen vaping has also been linked to psychological issues, headaches, stomachaches, and significant nicotine addiction.

Some argue that electronic cigarettes are a good substitute for regular cigarettes, and in some countries they are even promoted as smoking cessation devices. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says e-cigarettes are not safe for teens, young adults and pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products.

Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s, the CDC also warned.

Vaping has become ubiquitous in many of America’s high schools, prompting the US Food and Drug Administration to begin treatment epidemic levels of use among minors in recent years. About 2.55 million middle and high school students in the US use e-cigarettes, according to the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

According to a study published in the medical journal, teenage drinkers are also starting younger and using e-cigarettes more intensively. JAMA Network Open.

Meanwhile, the UK is also tackling high rates of youth vaping, but is pushing it as an alternative to help long-term smokers.

Up to 1 million smokers will be encouraged to switch to vapes, the British government suggested in April.

Under the scheme, almost one in five smokers will be given a vape starter kit along with behavioral support to help them kick the habit, Britons. Department of Health said. Pregnant women will also be offered financial incentives to quit smoking in what will be a world first, the government added.