Election Week: Make sure you’re ready to vote





Published: May 2, 2023 It’s election week in Derby and now is the time to make sure you’re ready to have your say on Thursday 4th May. If you are voting in person, you must have photo ID with you to vote. This can be your passport, driver’s license or any other accepted form of photo ID. You can also use expired ID if the image is still a good likeness. To save time on polling day, make sure you know where your ID is and have it ready in advance. If you get to the polling station and realize you’ve forgotten, you can return any time before 10pm. Each seat is up for election for the first time since 2002. This means your ballot will have many more candidates on it than usual and you will be able to vote for more than one. Three is the magic number in most wards, with the exception of Chaddesden North, East and West where there will be just two councillors. Your postal vote must be returned to the election team no later than 10pm on Thursday 4 May. If not, then your vote will not be counted. If you are unable to post yours in time, you can take it to Council House or your local polling station, details of this will be on your voting card. Some Royal PO boxes in the city are designated as priority and have later collection times. 98% of them are collected after 4pm, so if you keep posting your vote, visit the Royal Mail website to see if there is one near you. There have been changes to polling stations and ward boundaries since the last election. Your polling card will tell you where your polling station is, or you can find it there Where to vote Web page. Remember, you can only vote at the polling station you are assigned to. Derby’s election cycle is changing every four years. This means that the successful candidates from these elections will remain in power until the next local elections in 2027. In previous years, one-third of the councilors were elected annually for three out of four years. Councilors voted to move to quadrennial Council elections in early 2022, bringing Derby into line with Derbyshire and the rest of the country. All British, Commonwealth and European Union citizens living in the UK who are registered to vote and are over 18 years of age can vote in local elections. Polling stations will be open from 07:00 to 22:00 on Thursday 4 May. After the polls close at 10pm, all ballot boxes will be sent to the Derby Arena, where the votes will be stored securely before being counted and verified the following day.

