A new hydropower boom uses pumped storage, not giant dams





For a century, hydroelectric power has been synonymous with giant engineering feats of dams that provide renewable energy but displace communities and destroy ecosystems. New research published Tuesday by Global Energy Monitor reveals a transformation underway in hydroelectric projects using the same gravitational qualities of water, but typically without building large traditional dams like the Hoover in the American West or the Three Gorges in China. Instead, a technology called pumped storage is expanding rapidly. These systems include two reservoirs: one at the top of a hill and another at the bottom. When electricity produced by nearby power plants exceeds demand, it is used to pump water uphill, essentially filling the upper reservoir like a battery. Later, when the demand for electricity increases, the water is released into the lower reservoir through a turbine, generating power. Pumped storage is not a new idea. But it is experiencing a renaissance in countries where wind and solar power are also growing, helping to ease concerns about weather-related declines in renewable energy production. Pumped storage hydropower, 1900-2040 Global map showing a concentration of planned pumped storage projects in China. Source: Global Energy Monitor Note: Planned projects include those that have been announced, are in the pre-construction phase or in the construction phase. Reservoir dam projects may have run-of-river or pumped storage elements. Our data shows that pumped storage is set to grow much faster than conventional dams, said Joe Bernardi, who runs hydropower tracker Global Energy Monitors. This trend is most pronounced in China, which accounts for over 80 percent of planned projects worldwide. Some of the largest systems produce enough energy to power two million average American homes for one hour.

Diagram of a pumped storage facility. When electricity is free, water is pumped into an upper lagoon that acts as a battery. When demand is highest, water flows downhill, generating power through giant turbines.







The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, it’s used to pump the water up, saving to generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, it’s used to pump the water up, saving to generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, it’s used to pump the water up, saving to generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is free, used to pump water up, saving it to generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, used to pump water up, saving it in generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, used to pump water up, saving it in generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, used to pump water up, saving it in generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, it’s used to pump the water up, saving to generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects. The upper lagoon is basically “battery”. When electricity is cheap, it’s used to pump the water up, saving to generate energy later. When electricity is required exceeds supply, water is released to race downhill, giant spinning turbines. The Gobi Desert there is a lot of solar and wind projects.

In recent years, China has accounted for about half of global growth in renewable energy. According to official documents, China will build more wind and solar capacity every year between now and 2030 than Germany currently has in total. As renewables contribute more and more to China’s grid, the country is looking for ways to ensure that fluctuations in wind and solar output don’t bog down the grid. Part of this insurance comes from the continued growth of fossil fuels, especially coal, which China has in abundance. China’s pumped storage strategy will not equate directly to a reduction in coal use. China has banned funding for coal projects abroad, but domestically last year it approved the construction of more coal plants than ever before. And it is already the world’s largest user of coal, a particularly dirty fuel. But even as China doubles its coal, it is reducing the overall proportion of power it gets from it. China now leads the world in wind, solar and hydropower capacity. For China, pumped storage is the winning horse to provide a flexible backup for wind and solar. It is cheaper than other battery options and can store more energy, said Liu Hongqiao, an independent energy consultant focused on renewables in China. Pumped storage has also been critical in making the business case for renewable energy in China, Ms. Liu, because the national grid is not prepared to take 100 percent of the wind and solar power on the pipeline. Some of it will have to be preserved if it is not to be lost, she said. Coal in China isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, said Cosimo Ries, an analyst at research firm Trivium China. But over the coming decades it will gradually become a flexible energy source, and smaller compared to pumped hydro plants. Global Energy Monitor data shows another type of hydroelectric technology is spreading, especially in mountainous countries like Nepal. The so-called river flow facilities are located, as the name suggests, in rivers, but do not create giant reservoirs behind them. Without the reservoir, power generation depends on seasonal water flows, but is less environmentally damaging and less prone to catastrophic failures in tectonically active areas such as the Himalayas. Hundreds of run-of-river facilities have been built or are in the pipeline around the world, although they tend to produce smaller amounts of power. Environmental disruption is not the only reason why conventional dams are becoming less common. They are also bad at conserving water because their tanks provide large surfaces for evaporation. And when installed in rivers that cross international borders, they can often lead to water disputes. Many rivers simply have too many dams already. Hydroelectric reservoirs can also release significant methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from microbes that thrive in these environments and as vegetation decomposes in flooded areas. According to Dr. Bridget Deemer, an ecologist with the US Geological Survey, reservoirs may be the source of 3 to 7 percent of human-caused methane emissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/05/02/climate/hydroelectric-power-energy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos