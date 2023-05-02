International
Voters were reminded to make their mark in Leeds local elections on Thursday
Don’t forget to bring photo ID to vote in person
Voters in Leeds are being encouraged to have their say and are reminded to take their ID with them for Thursday’s local elections.
Polling stations across Leeds will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday (May 4) for all registered voters who have not already voted by post to support their City Council candidates of Leeds, as well as Horsforth, Morley and Otley town councils. Anyone who is not sure where their polling station is can find out via https://wheredoivote.co.uk
A new requirement for this year is the need for all those wishing to vote in person to remember to bring to the polling station the accepted form of photo ID, which will be checked upon arrival. To see the list of accepted forms of ID visit Photo ID of the voter (leeds.gov.uk). Voters will be able to use the expired ID if they can still be identified by the photo.
It may be necessary for polling station officials to ask voters to remove face coverings to verify their identity. Privacy booths will be available at all polling stations, with the choice of a male or female official to conduct the check. This process will take a little longer than before, so voters are asked to be patient during its development.
The need to have voter ID only applies to those who wish to vote in person at a polling station or through a proxy in person, it does not affect those who vote by mail.
Voting centers will also be able to accept completed postal ballots until 22:00. Anyone who has not yet received their postal ballot pack should inform the electoral team on 0113 222 4411 or email [email protected] to arrange a replacement, which can be issued by 5pm on polling day .
The election count itself will take place in the first live arena on Friday with the results being posted on the council’s website and Twitter account @LeedsCC_News.
Electoral Returning Officer and Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan said:
We would encourage as many people as possible to make the most of their right to vote and take part in this week’s local elections. An important new element introduced this year by the government is that anyone who wants to vote in person must bring their photo ID with them to the polling station, so please remember to take it with you.
The process will take a little longer than before as each ID will need to be checked by polling officials, so we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding regarding this please.
Thank you to all those people who have applied for a new free Electoral ID and we look forward to another exciting election week in Leeds.
The list of candidates running for election to Leeds City Council can be viewed at https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/leeds-city-council-electionswhile candidates for city and parish councils can be seen at https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/parish-and-town-council-vacancies.
Information about the new voter identification requirement and instructions about voting options can be found on the Election Commission’s website at Voter ID | Electoral Commission.
ENDS
For media inquiries please contact:
Leeds City Council Communications and Marketing,
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 0113 378 6007
|
Sources
2/ https://news.leeds.gov.uk/news/voters-reminded-to-make-their-mark-in-leeds-local-elections-on-thursday
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google AI pioneer says he’s stopped talking freely about the ‘dangers’ of technology
- Voters were reminded to make their mark in Leeds local elections on Thursday
- Imran Khan’s PTI will be ‘ultimate loser’ if poll talks fail: Pakistani government
- Modernization – China Media Project
- Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no sympathy for Shiv Sena but expected a lot, says Sharad Pawar | Bombay News
- Salman Khan responds if his blessings are essential for anyone to survive Bollywood: ‘Main khud settle nahi ho paa raha’
- Halle Bailey serves up pure style in a Gucci dress on the Met Gala red carpet – Footwear News
- Stock market today: Global equities mixed after bank failure
- LGBTQ+ International Film Festival | CWU News
- 4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye – Trend.Az
- Nine Lives Plus One: A Local Author’s Novel Explores the Connections
- When Gareth Edwards became a global superstar