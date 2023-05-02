Voters were reminded to make their mark in Leeds local elections on Thursday

Voters in Leeds are being encouraged to have their say and are reminded to take their ID with them for Thursday’s local elections.

Polling stations across Leeds will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday (May 4) for all registered voters who have not already voted by post to support their City Council candidates of Leeds, as well as Horsforth, Morley and Otley town councils. Anyone who is not sure where their polling station is can find out via https://wheredoivote.co.uk

A new requirement for this year is the need for all those wishing to vote in person to remember to bring to the polling station the accepted form of photo ID, which will be checked upon arrival. To see the list of accepted forms of ID visit Photo ID of the voter (leeds.gov.uk). Voters will be able to use the expired ID if they can still be identified by the photo.

It may be necessary for polling station officials to ask voters to remove face coverings to verify their identity. Privacy booths will be available at all polling stations, with the choice of a male or female official to conduct the check. This process will take a little longer than before, so voters are asked to be patient during its development.

The need to have voter ID only applies to those who wish to vote in person at a polling station or through a proxy in person, it does not affect those who vote by mail.

Voting centers will also be able to accept completed postal ballots until 22:00. Anyone who has not yet received their postal ballot pack should inform the electoral team on 0113 222 4411 or email [email protected] to arrange a replacement, which can be issued by 5pm on polling day .

The election count itself will take place in the first live arena on Friday with the results being posted on the council’s website and Twitter account @LeedsCC_News.

Electoral Returning Officer and Chief Executive of Leeds City Council, Tom Riordan said:

We would encourage as many people as possible to make the most of their right to vote and take part in this week’s local elections. An important new element introduced this year by the government is that anyone who wants to vote in person must bring their photo ID with them to the polling station, so please remember to take it with you.

The process will take a little longer than before as each ID will need to be checked by polling officials, so we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding regarding this please.

Thank you to all those people who have applied for a new free Electoral ID and we look forward to another exciting election week in Leeds.

The list of candidates running for election to Leeds City Council can be viewed at https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/leeds-city-council-electionswhile candidates for city and parish councils can be seen at https://www.leeds.gov.uk/your-council/elections/parish-and-town-council-vacancies.

Information about the new voter identification requirement and instructions about voting options can be found on the Election Commission’s website at Voter ID | Electoral Commission.

ENDS

For media inquiries please contact:

Leeds City Council Communications and Marketing,

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 0113 378 6007