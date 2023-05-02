Photos: May Day Rallies Around the World | News about workers’ rights





Workers and activists around the world are marking May Day with rallies, demanding higher wages, shorter working hours and better working conditions. May Day, or International Labor Day, falls on May 1 and is celebrated in many countries as a day to celebrate workers’ rights. This year’s events were better attended than in previous years, as COVID-19 restrictions were drastically eased and activists in many countries argued that governments should do more to improve the lives of workers. In South Korea, tens of thousands of people attended various rallies in its biggest May Day rallies since the pandemic began in early 2020. The two main rallies in the capital, Seoul, were expected to draw around 30,000 people each, according to the organizers. The price of everything has gone up except our wages. Raise our minimum wage! an activist at a rally in Seoul shouted at the podium. Reduce our working hours! Rally participants accused the conservative government of President Yoon Suk-yeol of cracking down on some unions in the name of reforming alleged irregularities. In Tokyo, thousands of labor union members, opposition lawmakers and academics gathered in Yoyogi Park, demanding pay rises to offset the effect of rising costs as their lives are still recovering from the pandemic’s impact. In Indonesia, rally participants called on the government to repeal a job creation law that they argue would benefit businesses at the expense of workers and the environment. The job creation law should be repealed for the sake of improving working conditions, protester Sri Ajeng told a rally. It is only geared to benefit employers, not workers. In Taiwan, thousands of workers took to the streets to protest what they called the self-ruled islands’ inadequacy of labor policies, putting pressure on the ruling party ahead of a 2024 presidential election. In Lebanon, hundreds of Communist Party and trade union members, as well as groups of migrant domestic workers, marched through the streets of downtown Beirut. The country is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis and rising inflation, with around three-quarters of the population now living in poverty. In France, unions held mass demonstrations on Monday to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Organizers see pension reform as a threat to workers’ rights and France’s social security net. The pension bill sparked France’s biggest protests in years and the May 1 rallies are expected to be among the biggest yet. In Pakistan, authorities banned gatherings in several cities due to security concerns. In Peshawar, in the northwestern country, labor organizations and unions held events indoors to demand better workers’ rights. Similar rallies were being held and planned later on Monday in several cities across India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/5/1/photos-may-day-rallies-across-the-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos