Warwickshire recycling centers are open during Kings Coronation Weekend Warwickshire County Council





Find out when your local household waste recycling center is open over the Coronation Bank Holiday weekend.

All nine Warwickshire recycling centers will be open for most of Coronation Day – Saturday 6th However, May 2023, the sites will be closed to visitors from 10:45am to 12:45pm to allow operational staff to witness the historic occasion first-hand, along with the rest of the country. Sites will be closed and no household waste appointments will be published for those two hours and sites will also be closed for commercial and commercial waste disposal for that period. With higher levels of waste expected with street parties and barbecues taking place across the county, the opening of the recycling center on Monday 8th May 2023 has also been announced with Warwickshire residents able to use five of the sites throughout the day. The day will see the five largest sites open during typical Monday opening hours. The following centers will be open for bookings from 9.30am to 3.15pm: The remaining four recycling centers will be closed over the bank holiday due to scheduling constraints. Booking is required for a visit to a Warwickshire recycling center and appointments can be booked via a simple online form via: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc Mark Ryder. Strategic Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council said: “It’s great that our hard working household waste recycling center staff are making the service available over the Coronation weekend which, with a huge number of events and celebrations on planned routes, it is likely to be in high demand. “I would like to encourage residents to continue to use our booking system as it prevents the queues that were once long and common before this system was introduced three years ago. “We get regular feedback from customers who tell us that their experience at the recycling center was much better than before because the booking means there is more room to move around and no one is nervous as there spent an hour in line. Booking is easy online and appointments can be made on the day, up to minutes before arrival, where there is capacity. “I would also thank our visitors for recycling and composting as much as they can. Our sites have a variety of recycling options and a trip to the recycling center is much smoother when waste is separated before it is brought to the site. Recycling helps the environment and reduces our impact on climate change and saves us all money.” Residents can follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips: Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products that will be recycled by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes For more information on how Warwickshire County Council is meeting the urgent challenges of climate change, visit: https://www.warwickshireclimateemergency.org.uk/ Get the latest news on how Warwickshire County Council and partners are meeting the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf

