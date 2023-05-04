US International Trade in Goods and Services, March 2023





The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services it was $64.2 billion in March, down $6.4 billion from the revised $70.6 billion in February. International trade deficit in US goods and services Deficit: 64.2 billion dollars 9.1% Exports: 256.2 billion dollars +2.1% Imports: 320.4 billion dollars 0.3% Next publication: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 () Statistical significance is not applicable or measurable. Data adjusted for seasonality, but not price changes Source: US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, May 4, 2023 Exports, imports and balance (export 1) March exports were $256.2 billion, $5.3 billion more than February exports. March imports were $320.4 billion, $1.1 billion less than February imports. The March decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $6.4 billion to $86.6 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $22.4 billion. Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $77.6 billion, or 27.6 percent, from the same period in 2022. Exports increased $61.4 billion, or 8.7 percent. Imports fell $16.2 billion or 1.6 percent. Three-month moving average (exhibit 2) The average deficit in goods and services fell $1.0 billion to $67.8 billion for the three months ending in March. Average exports rose by $2.4 billion to $255.0 billion in March.

Average imports rose $1.4 billion to $322.8 billion in March. Year-over-year, the average deficit in goods and services decreased $25.9 billion from the three months ending in March 2022. Average exports rose $20.5 billion from March 2022.

Average imports fell $5.4 billion from March 2022. Exports (exhibits 3, 6 and 7) Merchandise exports rose by $5.2 billion to $174.3 billion in March. Census-based merchandise exports increased $5.0 billion. Industrial supplies and materials rose $3.9 billion. Crude oil rose $2.5 billion. Fuel oil rose $1.1 billion. Natural gas liquids increased by $0.6 billion. Natural gas rose $0.5 billion. Non-monetary gold fell $1.0 billion.

Vehicles, parts and engines increased by $0.7 billion. Passenger cars increased by $0.4 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments increased by $0.2 billion. Services exports rose $0.1 billion to $81.8 billion in March. Travel increased by $0.2 billion.

Shipping fell $0.2 billion. Imports (exhibits 4, 6 and 8) Merchandise imports fell $1.2 billion to $260.9 billion in March. Census-based merchandise imports fell by $1.4 billion. Capital goods fell $1.9 billion. Semiconductors were down $0.6 billion. Electrical appliances fell by $0.6 billion. Excavators decreased by $0.5 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials fell $1.4 billion. Other petroleum products fell $0.9 billion. Fuel oil fell $0.6 billion. Organic chemicals fell $0.5 billion. Crude oil fell $0.4 billion. Finished metal shapes increased $1.3 billion.

Consumer goods increased by $2.4 billion. Pharmaceutical preparations increased by $0.8 billion. Other textile clothing and household goods increased by $0.6 billion. Cell phones and other household goods fell $1.5 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments increased by $0.2 billion. Imports of services rose by $0.1 billion to $59.5 billion in March. Travel increased by $0.7 billion.

Shipping fell $0.6 billion. Real Goods in Census 2012 Dollars (Exhibit 11) The real goods deficit narrowed by $4.6 billion, or 4.4 percent, to $99.4 billion in March, compared with a 7.0 percent decline in the nominal deficit. Real merchandise exports rose $5.5 billion, or 3.5 percent, to $161.1 billion, compared with a 3.0 percent increase in nominal exports.

Real merchandise imports rose $0.9 billion, or 0.3 percent, to $260.4 billion, compared with a 0.5 percent decline in nominal imports. review February export reviews Merchandise exports were revised up by $0.1 billion.

Services exports were revised up by $0.2 billion. February Imports Reviews Merchandise imports were revised down to less than $0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised up by $0.2 billion. Goods by selected countries and areas: Monthly basis of registration (exhibit 19) March figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.7), the Netherlands ($4.0), Belgium ($2.1), Australia ($1.7), Hong Kong ($1.6), the United Kingdom ($1.2 dollars) and Brazil (1.1 dollars). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($22.9), the European Union ($15.6), Mexico ($11.6), Canada ($7.7), Vietnam ($7.5), Germany ($6.3), Japan ($5.9 ), Ireland ($5.7), Italy ($4.0), South Korea ($3.6), Taiwan ($3.6), India ($3.1), Malaysia ($2.8), Switzerland ($2.1), France ($0.9), Israel ($0.5), Saudi Arabia ($0.4) and Singapore ($0.2). The deficit with the European Union decreased by $2.6 billion to $15.6 billion in March. Exports increased by $1.7 billion to $31.8 billion and imports decreased by $0.8 billion to $47.3 billion.

The deficit with China narrowed by $2.3 billion to $22.9 billion in March. Exports increased by $1.3 billion to $14.4 billion and imports decreased by $0.9 billion to $37.3 billion.

The deficit with Canada widened $2.0 billion to $7.7 billion in March. Exports decreased by $1.1 billion to $28.3 billion and imports increased by $0.9 billion to $36.1 billion. All statistics referenced are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on the balance of payments, unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including non-seasonally adjusted statistics and details for Census commodities, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this publication. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this publication. You can find the full publication at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-trade-goods-and-services. The full schedule is available in the Economic Conference Hall of the Registration Offices at www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on BEA’s website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule. Next release: June 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

US International Trade in Goods and Services, April 2023 Notification Future updates of goods and services With the releases of the US report on International Trade in Goods and Services (FT-900) and the FT-900 Annual Review on June 7, 2023, both Census and Balance of Payments merchandise trade statistics ( BOP) will be revised beginning in 2018, and statistics on trade in services will be revised beginning in 2017. Revised statistics for goods on a BOP basis and for services will also be included in the U.S. International Transactions Quarterly First 2023 and Annual Update Report and Interactive Database of International Transactions, both will be published by BEA on June 22, 2023. The revised statistics on trade in goods will reflect: Corrections and adjustments to previously published non-seasonally adjusted Census commodity statistics.

Reclassifications of end use of certain goods.

Recalculated seasonal and trading day adjustments.

Newly available and revised source data for BOP adjustments, which are adjustments BEA applies to Census commodities to convert them to a BOP basis. See the Goods (Balance of Payments basis) section in the explanatory notes for more information. The revised statistics on trade in services will reflect: New source data available and revised, primarily from BEA surveys of international services.

Seasonal adjustments recalculated.

Revised the time distributions of the quarterly source data in the monthly statistics. See the Services section in the explanatory notes for more information. For more information, see Preview of the 2023 Annual Update of the International Economic Accounts IN Current Business Survey. The next change in the Real series (Chained Dollars). With the releases of the FT-900 and the FT-900 Annual Review on June 7, 2023, the reference year for the chained dollar series will be updated to 2017 from 2012 to refer to price time series from a more recent year. of historical series with dollar chains, which begin in 1994, will also be revised to reflect the new reference year. See the Price Change Adjustments section in the explanatory notes for more information. If you have questions or require additional information, please contact the Bureau of the Census, Economic Indicators Division, International Trade Macro Analysis Branch, at (800) 549-0595, option 4, or at [email protected] census.gov or BEA, Balance of Payments Division, at [email protected]

