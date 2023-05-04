International art trafficking operation leads to 60 arrests and over 11,000 objects recovered





LYON, France – Law enforcement has arrested 60 people and recovered 11,049 stolen artifacts as part of a major international art trafficking crackdown in 15 INTERPOL member countries. Codenamed Pandora VII, this operation was led by Spain (Guardia Civil), with the support of Europol and INTERPOL. This iteration of the annual Operation Pandora consisted of an operational phase which took place from 13 to 24 September 2022 and saw thousands of checks carried out at various airports, ports and border points, as well as auction houses, museums and private homes. Two weeks of cyber patrols were organized during Pandora VII, in May and October 2022 respectively, with over 8,495 internet searches conducted and 4,017 stolen goods seized. About 130 investigations are still ongoing, with more seizures and arrests expected as a result, as investigators around the globe pursue those who deface and destroy cultural heritage. Operational highlights Pandora VII led to the recovery of the following stolen artifacts, among others: 77 ancient books in Italy that the Italian Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage seized from an online market. The books were stolen from the archives of a monastery.

A Roman marble bust of a woman found by the Civil Guard in Sevilla, Spain. The sculpture is believed to represent Salonia Matidia, the granddaughter of Emperor Trajan.

3,073 ancient coins, seized from an online sales platform by the Polish Police Service. Another 117 Dacian and Roman coins were also recovered by Romanian law enforcement after an archaeological site was looted.

48 religious sculptures and other religious objects were recovered by the Portuguese authorities. These objects are believed to have been linked to a series of 15 robberies committed in churches across northern Portugal between 1992 and 2003. Another 41 religious and liturgical objects (icons, altar covers, etc.) were also confiscated by the Police Hellenic after a house raid in Greece.

13 archaeological artifacts (jewelry, among others) from the Russian Federation were seized at a post office in Bosnia and Herzegovina. A Roman marble bust of a woman found by the Civil Guard in Sevilla, Spain Authorities in Italy have recovered 77 ancient books that were stolen from a monastery. 117 Dacian and Roman coins were recovered by Romanian law enforcement. 13 archaeological artifacts were seized from a post office in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Seizures of Pandora VII in Greece. Operation Pandora VII led by Spain’s Guardia Civil. International cooperation The following countries participated in Pandora VII: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden. INTERPOL, through its secure I-24/7 communication system, linked countries in the Balkans and the European Union participating in the exchange of information, supporting the entire operation with a dedicated expert to double-check searches against its base INTERPOL’s Stolen Art Database in order to locate and identify items that were stolen and items that are still missing. Officers on the ground also used ID-Art, INTERPOL’s mobile app. Europol, as co-leader of this action, played a key role in the implementation of the entire operation by facilitating the exchange of information and providing analytical and operational support. Operation Pandora, which first began in 2016, is an annual law enforcement operation. It is carried out in the framework of the European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats (EMPACT).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.interpol.int/fr/Actualites-et-evenements/Actualites/2023/International-art-trafficking-operation-leads-to-60-arrests-and-over-11-000-objects-recovered The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

