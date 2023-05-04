



SPRUCE PINE, NC School-based telehealth programs in McDowell and Avery counties are getting a boost from a $100,000 grant from the Baxter International Foundation for Children’s Health Fund (CHF). The award will enable the CHF subsidiary,Center for Rural Health Innovationto operate it Health-of-Schools program in all preschool to 12-year-old schools in both counties. Using high-definition video conferencing and specially equipped stethoscopes and cameras, the Health-e-Schools program team works together with school nurses and family nurse practitioners to address a variety of medical issues. These include earaches, sore throats, colds, allergies and asthma. In addition, telehealth can be used to manage chronic diseases, perform physical activities, and provide mental health counseling. During and since the pandemic, schools have renewed their importance as a center in family life, said Amanda Martin North, executive director of the Center for Rural Health Innovation. Education, food, supplies, connectivity, and even health care are provided effectively, equitably, and efficiently in public and public schools. Everyone in student life is aware of how important face time is for learning. Health care delivery maximizes the time a student spends in the classroom without sacrificing high quality health care services. At Children’s Health Fund, we know that telehealth is especially beneficial for children and families living in rural areas, where there are often few doctors nearby. Without telehealth, parents would have to take time off work and travel far from their homes for even routine medical checkups or consultations with their children’s doctor, said Arturo Brito, president and CEO of the Children’s Health Fund. This funding will help ensure that the children of McDowell and Avery counties receive the care they need and deserve. Children without health insurance are more likely to miss preventive and other medical checkups and screenings than their insured peers. Telehealth is also expected to be more essential now that both the national and public COVID-19 emergencies are ending in the United States, which could result in Medicaid being cut off for millions of children. Increasing access to care is one of our key areas of focus as a Foundation, said Vernica Arroyave, executive director of Baxter International Foundation and senior director of global community relations at Baxter. We are proud to continue to help expand the availability of telehealth services for families in McDowell and Avery counties. The $100,000 grant will be administered by the Children’s Health Fund. About the Center for Rural Health Innovation

The Center for Rural Health Innovation (CRHI) was founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation in the state of North Carolina in 2010. CRHI’s stated purpose is to use new and emerging health technologies to improve access to quality health care in rural communities. As of 2023, the Health-e-Schools Program serves seven rural western North Carolina counties, as well as four eastern North Carolina counties, and is partnered with five other counties in North Carolina, helping to develop of their programs. The goal of the Health-e-Schools program is to keep students healthy, in the classroom, and provide services that will equip them to be successful throughout their school careers, thereby improving their chances of graduation. Health-e-Schools brings medical services to students through telehealth where they spend most of their day at school. About the Baxter International Foundation

Every day, Baxter and the Baxter International Foundation strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people who depend on our products and in the communities where employees live and work. The foundation helps advance Baxters’ mission to save and sustain lives by partnering with organizations around the world to increase access to health care for the poor, develop the next generation of innovators who will lead the way in advancing health care, and to create a positive and long-term service. impact on global communities. For more information, please visit the Baxters Corporate Responsibility page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.childrenshealthfund.org/baxter-international-foundation-100000-grant-will-support-telehealth-expansion-to-schools-throughout-mcdowell-and-avery-counties/

