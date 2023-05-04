Application period open for Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program | News and Media





The Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program, which supports veterans and builds stronger communities, is now accepting grant applications until May 15, 2023. Introduced in 2019-2020, the program provides grants of up to $30,000 for improvement projects, facility repairs and improvements, operations, special events, programs and activities to registered, non-profit organizations, Legion branches and Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans ( ANAVETS) unit based in Saskatchewan. “Our government would like to thank our veterans service clubs for their tireless work on behalf of our communities, veterans and their families,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “Since the program’s inception, over $3 million has been allocated to 235 successful projects across the province and we are proud to continue our support.” A second intake will begin soon after with an application deadline of August 31, 2023. “Our branches are very pleased to hear of the extension of the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program,” said Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Legion Commander Carol Pedersen. “Our sincere thanks and appreciation for this continued commitment and support. It is through the assistance of this program that many Legion clubs and ANAVETS have been able to sustain themselves and continue to lead the way in support of Veterans, families and communities of theirs.” “On behalf of ANAVETS members, staff and directors, I would like to thank the Government of Saskatchewan for their commitment to Saskatchewan’s veterans,” said ANAVETS Saskatchewan Provincial Command President Rick Taylor. “These grants have benefited us tremendously through improvements to our units, whether it be furnishings, flooring, improvements or appliances. Thank you.” More information about Programinstructions, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or [email protected] -30- For more information, contact: Jamie Gibson

Parks, Culture and Sports

Regina

Phone: 306-527-8152

Email: [email protected] Chad Wagner

Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Legion Command

Regina

Phone: 306-525-8739

Email: [email protected]

