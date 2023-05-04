202 Main opens the international karaoke singing competition





The downtown Conroe venue 202 Main kicks off the local installment of the 22nd annual Talent Quest

,

an international karaoke singing championship.

These local qualifiers started last Wednesday and are held every Wednesday night at 7pm at 202 Main. They continue every Wednesday until May 31. 202 The main finals are June 7.

The event promises to be one of the most beautiful and richest competitions of its kind to date. Starting at 202 Main, contestants will compete for $2,000 with the first place winner winning $1,000. Second place winner receives $500 and third place receives $250. Plus a chance to reach the international finals where total prize money of over $20,000 is shared between the winners plus potential entertainment contracts, trophies and much more. Local Conroe judges include industry professionals and local recording artists. Winners of the local event will advance to a regional Texas competition and winners of this event will advance to the week-long International Competition at the Tropicana Resort Casino in October. Contestants participating in the International Competition will be scrutinized throughout the International Finals proceedings by talent scouts and a host of entertainment executives and personalities. Each finalist will be looked at for a variety of talents such as new or unusual singing styles and all around performances. A contestant does not have to win the contest to be discovered. Anyone who participates in the International Competition can complete a star. The international final judges will also be a mix of talent scouts, entertainment executives and personalities associated with the entertainment industry. Title sponsors for the event are Conroe Party Connections and Stage Right of Texas. Conroe Party Connections is the best party equipment rental service. Family owned and operated since 2020, they offer their customers a unique shopping experience with a wide selection of quality rental products. These range from bounce houses to trackless trains. Rock climbing walls, obstacle courses and more offer an endless variety of options to meet everyone’s holiday needs. For reservations call 936-525-7115. Stage Right of Texas is the resident theater company at the Historic Crighton Theater in Downtown Conroe. They are wrapping up their 14th season with The Little Mermaid, directed by Sara Preisler. The show runs from July 7-23. They just announced their 15th season which includes 9 to 5 The Musical, Clue, Christmas Belles, West Side Story, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story and Beauty and the Beast. For season tickets or to view upcoming audition information, visit stage-right.org. Competitors wishing to join this festive event are invited to call 936-242-6488 or stop by 202 Main and register in advance. Look

https://www.facebook.com/202Mainst

for more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/events/article/202-main-launches-international-karaoke-singing-18078516.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos