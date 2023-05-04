A young Yupik climate advocate is committed to focusing indigenous knowledge on science

Charitie Ropati, 21, is a senior at Columbia University. (Courtesy Charitie Ropati)

There’s a lot Charitie Ropati likes about the $2.75 New York City subway fare, the easily accessible Puerto Rican food and the community she’s found in other young local activists. But despite all the city has to offer, she longs to return home to Anchorage.

I still want to keep doing research, but I’m going back home, because there’s no place like Alaska, there’s no place like Anchorage. And I’m really grateful for that community, she said.

Ropati is a 21-year-old senior at Columbia University studying civil engineering and anthropology.

When she was a child, she said, she didn’t think she was good at math or science. When she entered high school, her mother placed her in ANSEP, the Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program at the University of Alaska, Anchorage, where she began to see herself in the scientific community.

I remember a permafrost engineer who taught us how we grew up in our traditional values, how those ideas are also rooted in science, she said.

Today, Ropatis University research focuses on how Alaska’s ecology is affected by climate change. One of her projects looks at increasing the abundance of fireweed, a hardy summer wildflower known to grow quickly after a ground disturbance, such as wildfire.

She is studying how climate warming may also cause changes in soil chemistry that allow fire burdens to increase further north.

And obviously, this is happening in the Arctic. For local people, increased fire burdens are an indicator of change, an indicator of changes to come, when a new season is coming, she said. My research confirms that pre-existing knowledge.

Ropati, who is Yupik and Samoan, aims to build a career as a climate scientist and advocate, improving life for Alaskans, and most importantly, centering indigenous knowledge in her work. She is one of this year’s Arctic Youth Ambassadors and a member of the Arctic Resilient Communities Youth.

Indigenous knowledge is science. The way we take care of each other is a science, she said. A lot of people when they think of science, it’s empirical, it’s just numbers, it’s just quantitative.

Yupik cultures value community and collective well-being in a way that Western society does not, said Ropati.

I really want people to think about what this industry would look like and what this field would be like if people actually cared about each other, she said.

Ropati grew up in Anchorage, but has roots in Kongiganak, a village of 500 people located at the mouth of the Kuskokwim River. As a child, she spent summers in the countryside, learning to clean, cut and dry salmon from her grandmother.

Today, a crash in chum and chinook salmon along the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers is hitting Kongiganak and other villages hard.

Local people, our people, our communities who have lived here for thousands of years, our freezers are empty and that should not be the reality, she said. It’s scary to think about.

Climate change is likely to be a major factor in the salmon crash. The massive Bering Sea fish industry may also share some of the blame.

Ropati said it’s hard to watch Western Alaskan communities suffer as a result of problems they didn’t create. For him, it’s another reason to encourage more Indigenous representation in the scientific community to prioritize livelihood rights and climate sustainability in rural Alaska.

Indigenous land management is working, said Ropati. We have healthier forests, we have healthier rivers, we have an abundance of fish and wildlife and healthy biodiversity when we manage our lands. And so research can be used in that way, to give autonomy back to local people.

Soon, when she graduates, Ropati hopes that she and others who come after her will be able to carry out those goals themselves.



