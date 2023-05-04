International
Halting climate change can also reduce business risk
Some say investing in new technology to cut carbon emissions is risky business. The CEO of the energy company Vattenfall does not: “For me, striving for net zero is equal to reducing risk. Carrying on with business as usual is much more dangerous.”
From Vattenfall Media Relations
Already before February 24 of last year, the need for climate transition was evident. After the Russian attack on Ukraine, the phase-out of fossil fuels became an even more urgent necessity.
Northern Europe-based energy services company Vattenfall is one of a growing number of businesses to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. The target is net zero emissions in 2040. This includes not only Vattenfall’s own heat and power production, but also all upstream and downstream emissions, for example the goods it buys from suppliers for its multi-billion annual investments in the production of new fossil-free energy, and also emissions from its private and business customers. It boils down to the company’s strategic goal: living fossil-free within a generation.
Limiting climate change is important and necessary, but for CEO Anna Borg, another strong driver for Vattenfall’s net zero strategy is the business opportunities:
“Customers expect sustainable solutions and we see that there is a demand and a willingness to pay for fossil-free goods and services such as steel, electric transport and much more. Also the fact that there is a price for CO emissions2 in Europe the relative competitiveness between technologies changes and this drives innovation. That’s why I often say that sustainability is our business model,” she says.
When it comes to developing new solutions, Vattenfall has been actively involved in several innovative partnerships for a long time. Already in 2009, Vattenfall and Volvo started a joint venture to develop the car manufacturer’s first hybrid electric model. In 2016 Vattenfall partnered with steelmaker SSAB and iron ore miner LKAB to start producing fossil-free steel in the project called HYBRIT. This project alone could potentially reduce iron-rich Sweden’s CO22 emissions by 10 percent as coal is replaced by fossil-free hydrogen in the steelmaking process. To date 2,000 tons of fossil-free steel have been produced at the pilot plant in Luleå. One of the customers is Volvo Group which used it to produce its first fossil-free steel vehicle.
Now Vattenfall is working to develop sustainable aviation fuel in the HySkies project with partners such as Shell. Instead of using fossil raw material in the production process, the fuel will be produced from carbon dioxide recycled from central heating, fossil-free electricity and fossil-free hydrogen.
And with ST1 and Preem Vattenfall will develop a fossil-free value chain for the production of electrical fuels using hydrogen from offshore wind power. ST1’s plan is to produce one million cubic meters of electrofuel by 2029. This volume is equal to the annual aviation fuel demand of Arlanda, Stockholm’s international airport.
With its partnership Vattenfall shows that carbon footprints can be greatly reduced even at larger CO22– sectors of the emitting industry.
“Some call these projects risky from a business perspective. I would say that it is the opposite, it reduces the business risk”, says Anna Borg. “In this market environment, inaction and its consequences are much more dangerous than transforming business models into tomorrow’s models.
This is reinforced by the fact that even the financial market has begun to consider the business based on fossil fuels as a high risk.
“Today you get better terms if you issue a green bond compared to a traditional bond. And we see that power plants that use coal or gas are getting blocked, which means they become unprofitable and have to be shut down. The only question is how fast this development will go,” says Anna Borg.
All these drivers in society make it clear that the transition and electrification of industry is not something that will happen in the future – it is happening here and now. For Vattenfall this means that energy infrastructure must be built on an unprecedented scale. In Sweden, electricity production needs to double within 20 years, while in other European countries the need is even greater – in Germany 4 to 5 times and in the Netherlands 10 to 20 times compared to today.
“It has been clear for some time that business is moving faster than politics when it comes to the energy transition,” says Anna Borg. “It’s also clear that people are looking for companies to take the lead. As an energy company we have the expertise, opportunity and responsibility to do this and take the lead in the energy transition.”
