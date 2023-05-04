Biden authorizes future sanctions related to Sudan conflict







Washington

CNN

–

President Joe Biden laid the groundwork for future sanctions targeting the ongoing violence in Sudan that has left hundreds dead and ignited a humanitarian crisis that poses an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, according to the administration. The executive order signed by Biden on Thursday authorizes future sanctions against individuals determined to destabilize the country and undermine Sudan’s democratic transition, as well as commit violence against civilians or perpetuate other human rights abuses. The Sudanese people suffered thirty years under an authoritarian regime, but they never gave up their commitment to democracy or their hope for a better future. Their dedication brought down a dictator, only to endure a military takeover in October 2021, and now more violence between factions fighting for control, Biden said in a written statement announcing the new sanctions authorities. The administration has not yet imposed sanctions using the new executive order, US officials said. Despite several ceasefire attempts, including earlier this week, violent clashes have continued between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) as thousands of people flee the conflict-ridden country. I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a lasting ceasefire between the warring parties. This violence, which has already claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians and began during the holy month of Ramadan, is unconscionable, Biden said. It has to end. Since mid-April, the U.S. has helped facilitate the evacuation of more than 1,300 U.S. citizens from Sudan, and 2,000 people in total, including local staff, U.S. permanent residents, family members, and citizens of U.S. allies, according to the Department of the State. John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, urged the two rival factions to return to the negotiating table and stressed that the administration would not anticipate any possible future sanctions. The people of Sudan deserve better and if these two military factions, their leaders, really want peace and security, if they really have the Sudanese people at heart, then they should stop fighting. They need to put down their weapons, stick to the ceasefire they promised and start coming back to the table so we can see a transition to civilian authority, he told reporters at the White House. He added that the executive action issued by the president authorizes the US Treasury and State departments to see if there is any appropriate future action for the government to take. Thursday’s announcement targets the current crisis and does not reinstate the previous sanctions regime against Sudan that was lifted in 2017. This is not a sanction against the country or the people of Sudan, but allows for targeted measures against individuals and entities associated with the violence, a US official said.

