Even with another ceasefire in Sudan, prospects for peace are not brightExBulletin

NPR’s Leila Fadel talks with Cameron Hudson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about the outlook for peace in Sudan, a new ceasefire set to take effect Thursday.

LEILA FADEL, PRACTICE:

After nearly three weeks of fighting, Sudan’s two warring factions agreed to a one-week ceasefire. But this morning, there are still reports of heavy fighting in and near the capital, Khartoum. The warring generals are Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads Sudan’s armed forces, and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemetti, who commands the paramilitary rapid support forces. As part of the ceasefire agreement, they agreed to appoint new representatives for negotiations. But each side appears to still be fighting for control of the neighborhoods around the presidential palace and army headquarters. Their war has so far killed hundreds of civilians and forced tens of thousands to flee amid a humanitarian crisis.

Cameron Hudson is with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He is also a former chief of staff to successive US special envoys for Sudan and joins us now. Good morning.

CAMERON HUDSON: Good morning.

FADEL: So as we speak, people are dying. People are running away if they can. People are running out of water and food. Is there any prospect for peace? Do you have confidence in these negotiations?

HUDSON: Well, I think it’s too early to put too much faith in negotiations. What we have seen from both these generals over time is a willingness to agree to a ceasefire…

FADEL: Right.

HUDSON: …A willingness now to agree to peace talks, but really nothing on the ground to suggest that they are in any way serious about those ceasefires or those talks. I think both sides see this threat as existential. They do not see a political future for themselves in the country as long as the other continues to exist. And so with that kind of bipolarity in thinking, it’s hard to find a middle ground where you can find a negotiated solution at this point.

FADEL: But if the fighting doesn’t stop – and as you point out, ceasefires continue to be called. The war continues – continues. And people are being killed. And the capital is being destroyed and other parts of the country. I mean, what is the path to possible peace, especially if these two men are fighting for supremacy over Sudan?

HUDSON: Well, I think one thing the international community is going to have to do if it wants to be serious about the future of Sudan is to draw its own red lines. And I know it’s a loaded term right now. But we must declare that neither of these two people can have a political future in the country. There must be an exit plan for both of these people. We have tried many times to establish civilian rule in Sudan after the fall of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir.

But by giving each of these gentlemen and the institutions they represent a foothold in the country’s power structure, they have been able to pull back all the power that was lost when that former regime fell. And so, I just don’t think we can – any chance of them regaining power by undermining civilian rule. So whenever these talks begin, whatever format they take, we will have to have a very disciplined and unified international approach to prevent these forces from returning to power, even though we need them in a short deadline to give up arms and agree to these talks.

FADEL: But how are both possible?

HUDSON: Well, that’s the art of diplomacy, isn’t it? I think we’re going to have to see the United States and other actors using more of the tools that have been in the toolbox but have been underutilized so far. By this I mean sanctions against these two generals and the institutions they represent. They are extremely wealthy from a host of corporate entities controlled by their institutions. They have wealth and personal power. And so they really begin to target the networks that allow them to hold power, to maintain a patronage network, to recruit new forces, putting a barrier to that, while at the same time trying to cut off any international support that might flow to either side from abroad, I think the two big factors will be trying to both stop the conflict where it is now, prevent it from escalating further, and then impose some kind of punishment on these two actors. for their future actions.

FADEL: Cameron Hudson is a senior fellow in the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Thank you so much for joining us.

HUDSON: Thank you.

