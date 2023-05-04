International
Baker Institute expert: Has the US reaction to Russia-Ukraine strengthened or weakened Washington? | Rice News | News and Media Relations
HOUSTON (May 4, 2023) The Russia-Ukraine war may have strengthened the NATO alliance, but it raises critical questions about the European security architecture and US policy toward China, according to a new summary from the Rice University Baker Institute for Public Policy.
The Russian invasion has revealed broader geopolitical pressures that Washington must navigate, it argues Joe Barnesthe Bonner Means Baker Fellow at the Baker Institute.
US allies are prepared to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia. However, many other countries are unprepared to move beyond the rhetoric, he said. Many governments have more pressing issues to deal with at home, and many simply believe their interests are best served by complete neutrality or words calculated to appease the United States and its partners, Barnes said.
For all of NATO’s newfound unity, the conflict has revealed a grim truth: Our NATO Allies remain dependent on the United States for their security, he wrote. Washington has given Ukraine most of its military aid. Perhaps just as importantly, the United States of America has supplied Ukraine with extraordinary levels of useful intelligence since the beginning of the war.
By any standard, European NATO countries are quite capable of providing for their own defense. They represent some of the richest economies in the world; Only France has a larger GDP than Russia. But 30 years after the end of the Cold War, Europe continues to rely on the United States for its security.
The attitude of the US and its allies towards Russian aggression has also opened a debate about the strategic rivalry between the US and China. The EU is reluctant to wholeheartedly join Washington’s efforts to reduce economic dependence on China and draw a clear red line against China’s occupation of Taiwan.
(Some point to) the degree to which our commitment to Ukraine and to European security more generally impedes our ability to devote the resources necessary to deter a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan. The debate is complex, Barnes wrote. But the ending remains bleak. Faced with two critical security challenges in Europe and East Asia, the United States must plan and pay for military success in both.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.rice.edu/news/2023/baker-institute-expert-has-us-response-russia-ukraine-strengthened-or-weakened-washington
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PENN Entertainment Fires Ben Mintz From Poker Podcast For Racist Slur
- Top 10: Sustainable Fashion Brands
- Baker Institute expert: Has the US reaction to Russia-Ukraine strengthened or weakened Washington? | Rice News | News and Media Relations
- Bert Kreischer, aka The Machine, brings his shirtless comedy to Vail on October 5
- Google officially announces Pixel Fold
- Even with another ceasefire in Sudan, prospects for peace are not brightExBulletin
- “Brainfood” is real. Here’s what you should eat to stay healthy and strong:
- Imran, Bushra Bibi’s Nikkah Based on Fraud: Aun Chaudhry
- Prime Minister Modi has no time to protest female wrestlers, says Netta DSouza
- Critics explode over US Navy’s use of drag queen to solve recruiting crisis: ‘What NOT to do’
- Trump Deposition in the E. Jean Carroll Case: Read Most Key Moments
- Central Collegiate Hockey Association Announces 2023-24 Schedule