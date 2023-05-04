Baker Institute expert: Has the US reaction to Russia-Ukraine strengthened or weakened Washington? | Rice News | News and Media Relations

HOUSTON (May 4, 2023) The Russia-Ukraine war may have strengthened the NATO alliance, but it raises critical questions about the European security architecture and US policy toward China, according to a new summary from the Rice University Baker Institute for Public Policy.

The Russian invasion has revealed broader geopolitical pressures that Washington must navigate, it argues Joe Barnesthe Bonner Means Baker Fellow at the Baker Institute.

US allies are prepared to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia. However, many other countries are unprepared to move beyond the rhetoric, he said. Many governments have more pressing issues to deal with at home, and many simply believe their interests are best served by complete neutrality or words calculated to appease the United States and its partners, Barnes said.

For all of NATO’s newfound unity, the conflict has revealed a grim truth: Our NATO Allies remain dependent on the United States for their security, he wrote. Washington has given Ukraine most of its military aid. Perhaps just as importantly, the United States of America has supplied Ukraine with extraordinary levels of useful intelligence since the beginning of the war.

By any standard, European NATO countries are quite capable of providing for their own defense. They represent some of the richest economies in the world; Only France has a larger GDP than Russia. But 30 years after the end of the Cold War, Europe continues to rely on the United States for its security.

The attitude of the US and its allies towards Russian aggression has also opened a debate about the strategic rivalry between the US and China. The EU is reluctant to wholeheartedly join Washington’s efforts to reduce economic dependence on China and draw a clear red line against China’s occupation of Taiwan.

(Some point to) the degree to which our commitment to Ukraine and to European security more generally impedes our ability to devote the resources necessary to deter a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan. The debate is complex, Barnes wrote. But the ending remains bleak. Faced with two critical security challenges in Europe and East Asia, the United States must plan and pay for military success in both.