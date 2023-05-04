British Columbia’s Chief Forester has set a new annual allowable cut (AAC) level for the Mackenzie Timber Supply Area (TSA).

The new CAA for the Mackenzie TSA is 2.39 million cubic meters. The annual allowable cut was previously 3 million cubic meters in 2010 and was revised to 4.5 million cubic meters in 2014 to address the mountain pine beetle outbreak. More than 50% of the annual harvest consisted of timber killed by beetles.

The Chief Forester established the new designation as part of an overall harvest risk assessment with input from the public, key stakeholders, local municipal leaders, the forest industry and extensive consultation with First Nations in the TSA. The new CAA considers forest health, climate change impacts contributing to wildfires and drought, current and future spruce beetle infestations, old growth management, species at risk and wildlife habitat values.

Although it is beyond the authority of the chief forester to establish forestry practices to address these values ​​and to mitigate the risks posed by fire and drought, these factors pose a significant risk to the timber supply, and the chief forester has recommended implementation guidelines to assist the harvest of stable at TSA Mackenzie.

Risk factors are most likely to affect the southwestern area of ​​the TSA, which is west of Williston Reservoir and south of Omineca Provincial Park. Since 2014, the southwest area has experienced more harvesting activity affecting First Nations and many ecological values, such as wildlife habitat, riparian areas and streamflow. In response, the chief forester has established an CAA allocation for the southwest area that limits the total CAA for the area to no more than 1.17 million cubic meters.

Under the Forestry Act, the chief forester must determine the CAA in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 33 tree farm licenses at least once every 10 years. The new CAA for Mackenzie TSA is effective immediately.