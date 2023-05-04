



CBH23 participants in Santa Maria in Trastevere The International Course in Conservation of Built Heritage (CBH) is our continuing education program designed to explore the multifaceted nature of heritage conservation. The course focuses mainly on sustainability and a variety of ways that can be achieved in heritage conservation practices. The course started on March 17 and will continue until June 2; with a month to go, participants have completed four of their nine planned modules. ICCROM has been a pioneer in organizing courses in heritage conservation since 1965. In 2023 we have drawn from our vast experience, reviewed evaluation results and taken into account the latest international trends to produce an edition of young. CBH23 participants in the Sala dUdienza in the Vatican The program offers a perfect balance between theory and practice. Starting with the historical overview, participants gained a deeper understanding of the essence of heritage from antiquity to modern times through presentations by participants in home contexts and round table discussions. Such an introduction allowed fruitful laboratory exercises, as well as visits to Santa Maria in Trastevere and the Sala dUdienza in the Vatican. The introductory phase was aimed at preparing specialists for a continuous learning process, smoothly drawing their attention to the necessity of interdisciplinary cooperation and turning it into a stimulus for action and strengthening their strategic planning skills. Activities at the ICCROM laboratory Of course, bringing traditional and innovative knowledge together to create an eclectic approach is not new to ICCROM. It has long been recognized by ICCROM through a multitude of projects. CBH reflects these values ​​by emphasizing the importance of a multidisciplinary approach and sharing documentation to foster the exchange of knowledge between professionals. Participants immerse themselves in documentation practices for architectural conservation projects and engage in field exercises at Angelicum aimed at improving their skills with various documentation tools. In theory, Practical activities at Angelicum we have added practical knowledge through activities on different building materials and their effects on heritage value. Participants immerse themselves in the in-depth knowledge of stone and plaster conservation, surface decoration conservation and concrete technology become indispensable assets when facing real-life professional challenges. Such hands-on experiences and case studies enrich participants’ understanding of complex issues on the road to long-term sustainability, while the right mix of theoretical knowledge and its direct application lays the foundation for consistent and effective conservation initiatives across the globe that they still haven’t arrived. come on The course is designed to become an inspirational force for a range of heritage professionals, being a practical guide to implementing the best conservation practices available to date. As the course progresses, participants will continue to explore new topics and build their knowledge in the remaining modules. By the end of the course in early June, they will have achieved a thorough understanding of the complex challenges associated with conserving the built heritage, paving the way for more sustainable and effective conservation efforts in the future.

