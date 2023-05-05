The Coronation Medal will go to the Armed Forces and frontline emergency service workers

Culture Secretary unveils medal design to mark the coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort

Medals will be awarded to the Armed Forces, frontline emergency service workers and those attending the Coronation

The medals, made of nickel silver and plated with nickel, feature the image of the King and Queen Camilla

The medal acts as a thank you gift from the nation to commemorate the Coronation for people who will do the historic service.

All those who contribute to and actively support the Coronation on 6 May – including choristers, police officers, military personnel and St John Ambulance staff – as well as those directly involved in the delivery of the Coronation are eligible.

It will also be awarded to frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and armed forces who have completed five full calendar years of service. More than 400,000 Coronation Medals are expected to be issued.

The design features a double portrait of Their Majesties on the obverse and a version of the Royal Cypher, a laurel wreath and the coronation date on the reverse.

The ribbon consists of vertical stripes of red, blue and white – the colors of the Union Flag and is nickel silver and nickel plated.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said:

The Coronation Medal will be a reminder of the important role each person played at this moment in history. From our Armed Forces protecting our country to the emergency services looking after us at home, alongside those volunteers who are giving up their time to make this event so special, I am delighted to be able to mark their contribution to this special day, and for every day that they go above and beyond to serve their country.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said:

The coronation would not have been possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.

Secretary of the Interior Suella Braverman said:

This medal is a symbol of the critical role our emergency services will play in this potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honor our new King. However, it rightly goes further and recognizes not just those who are helping out at the Coronation, but the heroes in our emergency services, such as the police, fire and rescue services, who go to work every day to protect and support us All of you.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Our Armed Forces and the Monarch have a unique bond. Our stories and customs reflect the reigns of kings and queens. Our deployments are in their names and our allegiance is sworn by each of us. The Coronation Medal will celebrate that bond and allow a large number of service personnel to reaffirm that bond as King Charles is crowned our new Monarch.

The double portrait of The King and Queen Consort on the obverse of the newly unveiled Coronation Medal was designed by Martin Jennings, who also designed the official portrait of the King for the new coins issued by the Royal Mint. The medal was made by Worcestershire Medal Service Ltd in Birmingham.

Those who will receive the Coronation Medal for Their Majesties The King and Queen Consort are:

Individuals who have actively contributed to official Westminster Abbey coronation events and processions, and other officially recognized coronation ceremonial events;

Serving members of the Armed Forces who have completed five full calendar years of service on May 6, 2023 or are participating in Armed Forces coronation events during 2023;

Frontline emergency personnel who have been in paid, retained or voluntary service dealing with emergencies as part of their terms of service and have completed five full calendar years of service by 6 May 2023;

Prison service personnel who are publicly employed and who have completed five full calendar years of service on May 6, 2023;

Individual living recipients of the George Cross or the Victoria Cross.

The tradition of Coronation Medals dates back to the reign of King James I, when the first Medal was awarded in 1603. This medal featured a bust of James I wearing the costume of a Roman emperor. Its reverse included a crowned lion rampant holding a lantern and a sheaf of wheat.

For those who qualify, there is no application process – eligible staff will be notified automatically through their employer.

Government departments are responsible for applying eligibility criteria (agreed across Government) to their staff and those organizations they sponsor for the purposes of the Honour.

Find out more about the Coronation at gov.uk and visit Coronation website.