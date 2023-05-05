The US split with China on the first day of the International Crown

No. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied in the ninth to help the United States win a split of the first two games against China on Thursday at the International Crown team event.

It was more or less a fight, but then we ran with it until the end, Korda said.

Korda and Vu trailed Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin by one at the turn before winning three straight holes on the back nine thanks to birdies by Vu on the 13th and 15th holes. Korda and Vu won the match 2 and 1.

Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang lost the next match for USA 1 to Ruixin Liu and Yu Liu.

Sweden won both games against England in the other Pool A clash as the golfers benefited from a rain-soaked course earlier in the week. In Group B, Australia surprised defending champions South Korea by winning both matches and Thailand swept Japan.

The International Crown is a four-player tournament from eight countries with the United States ranked No. 1 overall and South Korea second.

The teams are divided into two groups of four with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play in the four-ball competition advancing to the semi-finals on Sunday. Teams get one point for every win and a half for a tied game.

Yin, 20, wore No. 30 in honor of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and planned to go watch Curry in the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers once she finished the course.

She gave her team a 1-up lead at the turn with a birdie on the ninth hole before the American pair took over on the back nine.

I felt like we were struggling a little bit off the tee, but we still had birdie chances, they just weren’t falling, Vu said. Then once 13 came around, we built a lot of momentum and just kept going.

Thompson and Kang erased an early two-hole deficit with birdies by Kang on the eighth and 10th holes before Lius Birie’s bogey on the 12th gave China the lead. Thompson had several chances to get it back, but was unable to make the key shot down the stretch.

The surprise of the day came from Australia, who had not finished better than sixth in the first three editions of this event.

Green followed last weeks tournament win in Los Angeles by teaming up with Sarah Kemp to beat Hyo Joo Kim and Jin Young Ko 2 and 1. Minjee Lee and Steph Kyriacou beat Hye-Jin Choi and In Gee Chun 2 up.

I’m not surprised that this happened, Kemp said. We had a great time last night. We had a wonderful week. We were all just having a good time and it doesn’t surprise me that we did what we did today. … But for my first day of my first International crown to start like this is pretty amazing.

Fifth seed Sweden got off to a fast start in Pool A with Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beating Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff 4&3, and Madeline Sagstrom and Maja Stark beating Liz Young and Alice Hewson 5&4.

Hewson and Young were late replacements for England after Georgia Hall and Charley Hull withdrew late on Sunday evening.

Sixth-seeded Thailand swept both games from No. 3rd Japan with sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn who beat Nasa Hataoka and Hinako Shibuno 2 up, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul who beat Yuka Saso and Ayaka Furue 1 up.

This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.

This is the first women’s professional event to be played at the famous Harding Park, which has hosted several major men’s events, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.

