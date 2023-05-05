Covid-19: Pharmaceutical companies must make structural changes to ensure the world can withstand future pandemics





As the Annual General Meetings of the top-grossing pharmaceutical companies – Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and Johnson & Johnson – end without passing resolutions designed to facilitate the universal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, Tamaryn Nelson, Health Advisor from Amnesty International, said : For the past three years, those at the top of Big Pharma companies have seen high incomes, while people in low- and middle-income countries are still struggling to access life-saving drugs. While their efforts to rapidly develop a Covid-19 vaccine should be recognized, its pharmaceutical companies have clearly failed in their human rights responsibilities when it comes to ensuring equal access – and continue to do so. Why don’t investors hold them to account? In the race to develop life-saving vaccines, people in lower-income countries were left behind, and the global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines remains one of the worst examples of global inequality to date. Three years later, not much has changed. With reports that Pfizer and Moderna are considering quadrupling the price of each Covid-19 vaccine in some countries, only 25% of people in low-income countries are already fully vaccinated and millions are still waiting for the first dose. Again, pharmaceutical companies have continued to put profit before people and investors have failed to hold them accountable. Tamaryn Nelson This year’s GMs were an opportunity for Big Pharma to right their wrongs and show that when policies are put in place that focus on global access, affordability, transparency and accountability, any country can better deal with a global health crisis. But, again, pharmaceutical companies have continued to put profit before people and investors who have failed to hold them accountable. Once again, institutional investors have failed to pass a resolution tabled by Oxfam America, which calls for the commissioning of shareholder reports on the transfer of Covid-19 vaccine technology that would enable manufacturers in low-income countries and medium to produce vaccines. . It is time for investors to ensure that these companies are making structural changes with immediate effect to ensure that the world can withstand future pandemics collectively, leaving no one behind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/05/covid-19-pharma-companies-must-make-structural-changes-to-ensure-world-can-withstand-future-pandemics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos