



The National Football League today announced the names of eight players added to NFL rosters for the 2023 season through the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) program. One Australian, one French and six Nigerian players from the 2023 IPP have been allocated to NFL clubs, the highest number in a single year since the program began. Established in 2017, the NFL International Player Pathway program aims to provide elite athletes from around the world with the opportunity to earn an NFL roster spot and increase the number of international players in the league. “To see this extremely talented group of players spread across NFL rosters is very exciting and a testament to the success of the NFL’s global football development programs for international athletes,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business . major and international events. “The International Player Pathway is a critical program in identifying, supporting and empowering athletes from around the world, and we look forward to watching each player’s NFL journey unfold as they become global ambassadors for the sport.” This year, 13 talented young athletes were invited to join the 2023 IPP program following an NFL International Combine in London, England, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season, with 38 players from 13 countries participating. The 2023 IPP class spent 10 weeks at an intensive training camp at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida earlier this year, with the opportunity to showcase their talents to NFL scouts at a pro day at the University of South Florida before 2023. NFL Draft. Of the NFL’s eight divisions, the NFC North and AFC West divisions were selected to receive IPP players in a random drawing and become the seventh and eighth divisions, respectively, to participate. Both divisions are slated to receive four players from the IPP, bringing the total number of IPP athletes placed on program rosters this year to eight — the most in a single year in program history, with The 32 teams that have now received an IPP player since the program’s inception in 2017.

