International
UBC flood experts
The interior of the UN is facing increasing risk of flooding in the coming days. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: [email protected]
Interview languages: English
- Effects of climate change and clear cuts on flood risk
Dr. Sean Fleming
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 541-250-1248 (please write first)
Email: [email protected]
Interview languages: English
- General hydrology, water resources management, floods and hydropower plants
- Forecasting flows for floods and water supplies
- Applications of artificial intelligence for environmental prediction
- Human impacts on water availability and flood risks, including land use and climate change
Elise Legarth (she/it)
PhD Student, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Phone: 604-789-8313
Email: [email protected]
Interview languages: English
- Flood forecasting, rain and snow and water resources modelling
dr. Kh Md Nahiduzzaman (he, he)
Senior Researcher and Program Leader, Urban Resilience
School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 639-560-2234
Email: Kh. [email protected]
Interview languages: English
- Climate change, and flood adaptation and mitigation strategies
- Flood Resilient Governance
- Flood conditions in BC, and the nature of preparations needed at all levels of government: local/national, provincial and federal
Dr. John S. Richardson (he/she)
Professor of the Faculty of Forestry
Phone: 604-822-6586
Email: [email protected]
Interview languages: English
- Water, forests and biodiversity
Dr. Hans Schreier
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Soil and Food Systems
Cell: 604-731-0548
Email: [email protected]
Interview languages: English
- Management of watersheds
- Flooding and water, urban storm water management
* unavailable from 06:00 – 09:00 on May 5-12
Dr. Mohamadpour Tosarkani round
Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, UBC Okanagan
Cell: 647-551-7732
Email: [email protected]
Interview languages: English
- Emergency supply chain preparedness for disaster resilience
|
Sources
