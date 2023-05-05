Significant team and business changes

the team –

We’re significantly changing the shape of Shopify today to focus undivided attention on our mission. There are a number of ramifications to this, and I don’t want to bury the lede: after today Shopify will be about 20% smaller and Flexport will buy Shopify Logistics; that means some of you will be leaving Shopify today. I know the overwhelming impact this decision has on some of you and I did not take this decision lightly.

In the next 5 minutes you will receive a follow-up telling you if you have been affected. There’s no way to make this good news, but we’ve designed a package that will try to make it the best possible version of a bad day. I have included details below of how we will support you.

Our main searches

Shopify finds it useful to talk about the difference between main searches and side searches internally. The main quest of the company is its mission, the company’s reason for existence. Side quests are everything else. Side quests are always distracting because the company needs to share the focus. Sometimes this can be valuable, especially when engaging in side quests creates the conditions by which the main quest can become more successful.

In the beginning, as a small startup, companies are intensely focused. It’s often said that bigger companies are slower, but that’s not because of their size, it’s because of all the side quests and distractions they accumulate along the way. This is because larger companies can afford to be somewhat inefficient, especially during sustained periods of economic boom. But once they need to adapt to a new paradigm, they can’t. They will be replaced by more focused competitors, or they will collapse completely.

For the past year we have discounted everything that stands in the way of making the best product possible. This is extremely important because we are moving into a decade of high speed and massive change. We will demand speed, agility and a lot of innovation.

Shopify’s main quest is to make commerce simpler, easier, more democratized, more participatory, and more common. I think that’s why we built the best trading platform in the world. Technological progress always leads to simplicity, and entrepreneurs are most successful when we simplify. But now we’re at the dawn of the AI ​​age, and the new capabilities that have been unlocked by this are unprecedented. Shopify has the privilege of being among the companies best positioned to use AI to help our customers. A co-pilot for the venture is now possible. Our primary quest requires us to build the best that is now possible, and that has just completely changed.

Shopify Logistics

Building logistics infrastructure is a side quest that every e-commerce entrepreneur eventually gravitates towards because of the way the logistics industry works: a series of different players, all focused on different aspects. To run your store you work with extremely carefully designed software. To run the logistics, you will use a lot of pen, paper and phone calls. And most of the time your service providers don’t talk to each other. Coordinating them to act together is your responsibility.

Instead of each merchant taking their own sidequest individually, Shopify decided to accept it on their behalf. We set to work building addressable software logistics that didn’t exist before.

Logistics was definitely a worthwhile side quest for us and began to create the conditions for our main quest to succeed. Since the beginning, we have worked with many partners on all aspects of the same problem: warehouse, robotics, transportation, intersection, freight. We iteratively built a solution, step by step, through software, leases and M&A deals, that could one day be an independent company. Shopify was the perfect place to launch this 0-to-1 endeavor and we’ve done just that. The next step is to take what we have and run it from 1 to N as a main quest.

Today we’re announcing that Flexport will acquire Shopify Logistics, becoming Shopify’s preferred logistics partner. Flexport, led by CEO Dave Clark and founder Ryan Petersen, is the world’s best builder and operator of logistics. Contributing to our work at Flexport, under the leadership of Harish Abbott, allows everything about Shopify Logistics to be more ambitious and global in nature. Making global software supply chains efficient and addressable is Flexport’s core pursuit, and so this is the perfect home for this part of Shopify.

Managers and Craftsmen

Shopify thinks of itself as a professional, artisan-focused company. It is the masters who trigger the words, bytes, pixels and floating point weights that allow millions of entrepreneurs to build their businesses and hundreds of millions of buyers to transact on the platform. Craftsmen are experts in their fields and are believed to be self-motivated. We don’t rely on management to be taskmasters. The role of a craftsman is to bring everything they have uniquely to build something wonderful.

The role of managers is different. Great managers take individuals and turn them into teams, clear snowballs, remove ambiguities, help craftsmen do their best and most creative work, and most importantly, ensure that the wonderful work of craftsmen meets the roadmap and have an impact on marketers.

The management track and the crafter track are kept separate in Shopify. The balance of numbers from crafter to manager is difficult to achieve. Too little and you risk inconsistencies in the most important things, too much and you add heavy layers of process, approvals, meetings and… side quests. Our numbers were unhealthy, as they are in much of the tech industry. One of the insidious consequences of this is that it leads to the company increasingly celebrating activities rather than master-driven results. With the right numbers we will focus fully on results and impact.

A more fit-for-purpose Shopify, focused on its core search, has less pitch crawls, fewer appointments, and more great shipping features for our merchants.

For those leaving today

Everyone will process this in their own way and it is difficult for everyone, affected or not.

For those who leave us today, you will receive a minimum of 16 weeks of severance plus one week for each year you have been with Shopify. Medical benefits and access to our employee assistance program (EAP) will be covered during the same period. We will also provide replacement services if you want them, all the office furniture we have provided is yours to keep. We legally need the work laptop but will help pay for a new one to replace it. You’ll have ongoing free access to Shopify’s advanced plan if you decide to pursue an entrepreneurial path in the future.

You will have a chance to talk more about this when you meet with a leader later today. We’ll also keep Slack and internal emails open today for everyone so we can share our goodbyes. My sincere thanks go out to each and every one of you for everything you’ve done for Shopify and our merchants.

Fit for purpose

This is a consequential and difficult week. It’s the right thing for Shopify, but it negatively affects many team members we admire and love working with. This is one of those cases where the right and the hard are true at the same time. My belief is that any sustainable company makes a habit of doing the right thing, even if the easy exits appear. However, it is no longer easy to make a decision like this, and I hope it never is.

Shopify is filled with incredibly talented, merchant-obsessed people. Craft thrive in the best environment, given the best technology and tools to grow and develop their skills. manager are deeply committed to the craft of management, all in building exceptional teams. Inspired tools and systems will lower the coordination tax. And all at Shopify we’re pursuing a distinct and focused core search—our ambition is greater than ever.

– Toby

Shopify CEO

“The most important thing is to keep the most important thing, the most important thing”