International students speak out on issues at St





Concerned parents of Kenyan university students stranded in Sudan gather at a house in Kenya’s Wajir County as they await news of their children stranded in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. The imminent end of a 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s warring forces has left many Kenyan parents extremely worried, including Osman Mohamed. “My son is among those who are still trapped in the university and he confirmed to me that there are some of them who are waiting for communication from the embassy and have not yet received that information,” he said. The first batch of Kenyan evacuees arrived home on a Kenyan air force plane on Monday night from Paloich Airport in South Sudan. The group of 39, including 19 Kenyan students, were evacuated after riots in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, have left hundreds dead. “We started our journey two days ago from Khartoum,” said Abdi Hamza, an evacuated medical student at the International University of Africa in Khartoum, “and we came by bus to Kosti near the border, then from Kosti to Jodah. In Jodah we were received by the government of South Sudan”. A promise to evacuate Kenyans Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Aden Duale, said Kenya was committed to ensuring the safe return of all citizens stranded in Sudan. “We will make sure that the planes and all the logistics are available to evacuate all Kenyans,” Duale said, as he received evacuees at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. “There are over 3,000 Kenyans imprisoned in Sudan, and so far, we have identified 900 Kenyans in different parts of Khartoum and Sudan as a whole.” Despite the Kenyan government’s efforts, parents of students still in Sudan have expressed fear and called on the government to evacuate them before fighting resumes. “We are strongly calling on the government to speed up the evacuation process so that at least before the extended time passes, at least all the students in Khartoum have been transported to safer places,” Mohamed said. Critic says Kenya ‘could do better’ Earlier this week, Kenya’s foreign affairs ministry told stranded Kenyans to register at its embassy in Khartoum in a bid to expedite a swift evacuation process. But since Monday, there have been no more flights of Kenyans out of Sudan. “The fact that out of 900 that were drafted you were only able to evacuate 35 shows you how little effort [were]said Ahmed Madey, an education researcher in Nairobi. “I think the Kenyan government can do better.” Sudan’s armed forces and rival Rapid Support paramilitary forces on Monday agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire, triggering a rush to evacuate hundreds of foreign nationals from Western, Arab and African countries. As the ceasefire agreement comes to a scheduled end, many Kenyan parents like Mohamed fear for their loved ones but hold out hope for a safe return home.

