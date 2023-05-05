A game-changing partnership takes on air pollution in Latin America and the Caribbean





Sergio Snchez is an unwavering optimist. It’s a quality that will serve him well as he takes on a Herculean task: Tackling air pollution in 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Snchez, senior director of global clean air policy at the Environmental Defense Fund, is leading an ambitious partnership with the UN Environment Program (UNEP) to achieve this goal. We caught up with him just as he was wrapping up a visit to Bogotá, Colombia, the site of the first EDF and UNEP conference, which brought together some 200 prominent leaders. EDF’s Sergio Sanchez is a senior policy director working on global clean air. He previously served as Mexico’s deputy minister for environmental protection. (Diego Asunsolo Ramirez of Mexico City Headshots) What makes Latin America’s air pollution problems unique? About 80% of people in Latin America live in cities. And because pollution in those cities is high, that means about 500 million people are breathing air that exceeds World Health Organization guidelines for pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, soot and ground-level ozone. This exposes them to health problems ranging from asthma to cancer, which lead to hundreds of thousands of premature deaths. It’s a big problem, but it’s also an opportunity, because just a few changes would help many people breathe cleaner, healthier air. What kind of changes? Improving public transportation, as well as establishing and enforcing stricter emissions regulations, are among the fastest ways to reduce air pollution. But to take advantage of this low-hanging fruit, countries and cities must increase funding and investment. Thus, EDF has partnered with UNEP to help national and sub-national governments access the resources they need, while also amplifying the call for action. Our two organizations aim to build collaborative clean air solutions in 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries over the next four years. That sounds scary. How are you approaching it? We are emphasizing regional cooperation throughout Latin America. So initially we are focusing on developing networks to share knowledge and discuss opportunities to collaborate. Our second goal is to help countries and cities develop pilot projects that reduce air pollution, for example by reducing short-lived climate pollutants such as soot, methane and tropospheric ozone, which harm human health and warm our planet. I hope we can build on successful case studies across Latin America and the Caribbean that serve as inspiration for other cities, generate more funding and show that transformative change is possible. What has happened so far? Last October, EDF and UNEP organized an international workshop in Bogotá, Colombia, which brought together around 200 country, city and civil society leaders, as well as development partners from across Latin America and the Caribbean to discuss the current situation. We asked questions like: What have been the most important developments to control air pollution around the world? Can they be repeated? Why are efforts to combat air pollution so underfunded? What can we do to get more resources? Our goal is to listen to local and national leaders to find out what they need and why, and help them build collaborative, high-impact solutions. Some of the needs that rose to the top included strengthening air quality monitoring systems and helping countries develop clean air actions to simultaneously achieve health and climate goals. These are the kinds of things that EDF scientists and policy experts can support, while UNEP focuses on organizing regional cooperation between cities and nations. What keeps you up at night? There are still many gaps in knowledge when it comes to air quality in Latin America. Not all countries are even measuring air pollution. And, of those that are, not all are reporting it properly. Without good data, we can’t even begin to address the problem. You can’t manage what you can’t measure. What is expected next? We are moving forward. Later this year, EDF will select 10 projects to provide technical assistance and mobilize resources to support their implementation. As the selected projects are developed and implemented, I hope they serve as examples of what works and create enthusiasm to spark the mobilization of funding and technical resources to help reduce air pollution throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

