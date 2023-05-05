Putin will face an international war crimes tribunal, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday he was confident his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would face an international war crimes tribunal when Ukraine wins the war that has been raging for more than a year.

In a speech titled No Peace without Justice for Ukraine, delivered in The Hague, the city that hosts the International Criminal Court, Zelenskyy said that Putin deserves to be punished for these criminal actions right here in the capital of international law.

And I’m sure we’ll see that happen when we win. And we will win, he said. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, related to child abduction.

The ICC cannot prosecute the crime of war aggression itself. Zelenskyys speech was an appeal for a full court to prosecute that sweeping crime, a heartfelt plea for a special court for aggression.

If we want true justice, we must not seek excuses and we must not refer to the shortcomings of current international law, but take bold decisions that will correct those shortcomings that unfortunately exist in international law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in The Hague on Thursday. Yves Herman / Pool via AP

Zelenskyys speech came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to kill Putin in a drone strike in Moscow. The Kremlin promised retaliation for what it called a terrorist act.

Putin’s spokesman on Thursday accused the United States of being behind the alleged attack.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily conference call that the Kremlin was well aware that the decision on such actions and terrorist attacks is not made in Kiev, but in Washington.

And then Kiev does what it is told to do, Peskov said, without providing evidence for his claim.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military claimed that three Russian drones that struck the southern city of Odesa early Thursday had written about Moscow and the Kremlin, apparently referring to the attacks in Moscow. Also, Kiev was the target of an air attack for the third time in four days.

In total, the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted 18 out of 24 Iranian-made drones launched by Russian forces in various regions. No casualties are reported.

But the chances of Putin standing trial in The Hague are remote. The court does not have a police force to execute its orders, and the Russian leader is unlikely to travel to any of the 123 ICC member states that are under an obligation to arrest him if they can.

Police officers guard Red Square in front of the Kremlin on Wednesday. Getty Images

The ICC said in a March 18 statement that Putin is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of (children) and illegal transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has made repeated visits to Ukraine and is setting up an office in Kiev to facilitate his ongoing investigations.

However, the ICC has no jurisdiction to prosecute Putin for aggression, the illegal occupation of another sovereign country. The Dutch government has offered to host a court that could be set up to prosecute the crime of aggression, and an office is being set up to gather evidence.

The new International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression should be operational by the summer, the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, said in February.

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of the war effort in Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year. Among the military equipment that Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government has promised are 14 modern Leopard 2 tanks that it is buying together with Denmark. They are expected to be delivered next year.

The Netherlands also joined forces with Germany and Denmark to buy at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.